The Latest: Goodell: 'surreal' to be in LA for Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s news conference (all times PST):

12:20 p.m.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says it’s “surreal” to be back in Los Angeles for a Super Bowl for the first time in 29 years after years with no team in the country’s second-largest market.

The NFL returned to Los Angeles in 2016 and SoFi Stadium opened last season as the home to the Rams and Chargers. Goodell says he believes Los Angeles will be a “regular Super Bowl stop” because of the state-of-the-art stadium.

The next three Super Bowls will be played in Arizona, Las Vegas and New Orleans with the game in February 2026 the next one available.

12:15 p.m.

Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL can’t draw any conclusions yet on whether the interview process itself is flawed in trying to increase the number of minority coaches in the league.

Goodell says the NFL shouldn’t draw any conclusions without looking at the process first. He says he doesn’t think they can take anything off the table. But he says if there is something flawed with the process the league needs to know how to fix that.

The commissioner noted the NFL created a database providing owners with information on a variety of candidates. He says the NFL has looked at the process. He says he isn’t taking anything off the table and he believes outside experts can be very helpful to the league.

12:10 p.m.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says he’s frustrated that the league is still facing questions about diversity in hiring of coaches and executives despite efforts to improve.

Goodell says the league “fell short” in terms of increasing the number of minority head coaches this offseason with the league still having only five minority coaches after two were fired and two were hired this offseason.

Goodell says the league will bring in experts to look at the Rooney Rule and other policies to see what the league can do to increase minority hiring.

11:40 a.m.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is getting ready to hold his annual Super Bowl news conference with the NFL facing questions about diversity in coaching and the treatment of women.

The league is facing a lawsuit from former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores who has alleged racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers and says the league remains “rife with racism” even as it publicly condemns it.

The NFL still has only five minority coaches following the latest hiring season.

The league has also taken over an investigation into alleged sexual harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, saying the league, not the team, will hire an investigator to lead the probe.

