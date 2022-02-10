Lukaku goal puts Chelsea through to Club World Cup final

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, left, and Al Hilal's Moussa Marega fight for the ball during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Al Hilal and... Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, left, and Al Hilal's Moussa Marega fight for the ball during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Al Hilal and Chelsea in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic tackles Al Hilal's Salem Al Dawsari during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Al Hilal and Chelsea in Abu Dhabi... Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic tackles Al Hilal's Salem Al Dawsari during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Al Hilal and Chelsea in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Al Hilal and Chelsea in Abu Dhabi, United Ara... Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Al Hilal and Chelsea in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Al Hilal and Chelsea in Abu Dhabi, United Ara... Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Al Hilal and Chelsea in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Al Hilal and Chelsea in Abu Dhabi, United Ara... Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Al Hilal and Chelsea in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chelsea will get another chance to win the Club World Cup for the first time after beating Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday to set up a meeting with Palmeiras in the final.

Romelu Lukaku’s close-range goal in the 32nd minute settled a match between the European and Asian champions.

A European team has won 13 of the last 14 finals in the intercontinental competition. The last to lose was Chelsea, beaten by Corinthians in 2012.

Another Brazilian team in Palmeiras, the south American champion, awaits on Saturday and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should be in Abu Dhabi for that. Tuchel missed the game against Al Hilal because he is isolating after contracting the coronavirus, and is hoping to be able to travel out for the final.

Lukaku’s goal was his first in six appearances and came after Al Hilal defender Yasser Al-Shahrani failed to clear a cross by Kai Havertz. The Belgium striker crashed home a finish from the edge of the six-yard box.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports