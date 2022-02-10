Alexa
Prosecutors: 2 Hawaii lawmakers took bribes to steer bills

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/10 01:25
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii state senator and a state representative took bribes including envelopes of cash, Las Vegas hotel rooms and New Orleans casino chips in exchange for shaping cesspool legislation, according to federal allegations filed in court Tuesday.

Former Senate majority leader J. Kalani English tried unsuccessfully to hide an envelope with a $5,000 bribe when FBI agents stopped his vehicle in January 2021 after a meeting with a business owner who benefited from the cesspool legislation, according to a charging document.

In all, English received more than $18,000 in bribes, prosecutors said, including Las Vegas hotel rooms and cash for a crab dinner for friends and family visiting from Tahiti.

English, 54, announced his retirement in May 2021, saying he was suffering from long-term effects of COVID-19. The Democrat represented east Maui, Molokai and Lanai.

“Kalani is extremely remorseful and deeply sorry for his actions,” his attorney, Richard Sing, said in a statement. “He has cooperated fully with the Federal Government and will be taking formal responsibility in the form of a guilty plea to be completed in the coming days.”

A spokesperson for the state senate, Jacob Aki, said the senate was “unaware of these allegations." He declined further comment.

A charging document against state Rep. Ty Cullen, 41, said bribes he received included casino chips and four cash payments totaling $23,000.

A voicemail message left for Cullen at his office was not immediately returned. It was unclear if an attorney represents him.

House Speaker Scott Saiki said Cullen submitted his resignation Tuesday. Saiki said the Hawaii Democratic Party will now need to begin the process of nominating a replacement for Cullen.

Cullen represented Waipahu and West Loch on Oahu.

It was not clear if Cullen and English received the alleged bribes from the same person.

Separate charging documents for each lawmaker said the bribe payer was someone having a business “well positioned to avail itself of publicly financed cesspool conversion projects.”

In December 2019, the business owner, identified in both court documents as “Person A”, asked Cullen if they needed any “help,” and Cullen said he was “paying plenty debt." The following month, he received an envelope with $5,000, Cullen's charging document said.

Around the same time, English received the same amount for his legislative assistance and told Person A, “I can definitely use that right now. All the mortgages have become due,” according to his charging document.

Person A also later paid them to help kill the bills, the court documents said.

Both men are charged with honest services wire fraud. If convicted, each faces a sentence of up to 20 years imprisonment, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Updated : 2022-02-10 03:04 GMT+08:00

