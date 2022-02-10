Tuesday's Speedskating Results

1. Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands, 1:43.21.
2. Thomas Krol, Netherlands, 1:43.55.
3. Kim Minseok, South Korea, 1:44.24.
4. Peder Kongshaug, Norway, 1:44.39.
5. Connor Howe, Canada, 1:44.86.
6. Joey Mantia, United States, 1:45.26.
7. Ning Zhongyan, China, 1:45.28.
8. Sergei Trofimov, ROC, 1:45.32.
9. Marcel Bosker, Netherlands, 1:45.42.
10. Seitaro Ichinohe, Japan, 1:45.53.
11. Emery Lehman, United States, 1:45.78.
12. Allan Dahl Johansson, Norway, 1:45.81.
13. Bart Swings, Belgium, 1:45.82.
14. Daniil Aldoshkin, ROC, 1:46.33.
15. Ruslan Zakharov, ROC, 1:46.46.
16. Kristian Ulekleiv, Norway, 1:46.56.
17. Takuro Oda, Japan, 1:46.60.
18. Dmitriy Morozov, Kazakhstan, 1:47.01.
19. Cornelius Kersten, Britain, 1:47.11.
20. Wang Haotian, China, 1:47.13.
21. Park Seonghyeon, South Korea, 1:47.59.
22. Tyson Langelaar, Canada, 1:47.81.
23. Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu, Canada, 1:48.00.
24. Haralds Silovs, Latvia, 1:48.24.
25. Alessio Trentini, Italy, 1:48.33.
26. Peter Michael, New Zealand, 1:48.68.
27. Lian Ziwen, China, 1:49.15.
28. Casey Dawson, United States, 1:49.45.
29. Mathias Voste, Belgium, 1:49.93.