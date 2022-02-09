NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 23-3-0 9-7-5 6-1-2 a-Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130 16-4-4 14-6-2 9-5-1 m-Carolina 44 31 10 3 65 153 106 16-4-1 15-6-2 6-4-0 m-N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 15-4-2 15-9-2 6-3-0 m-Pittsburgh 47 28 11 8 64 158 126 13-6-5 15-5-3 6-2-1 a-Toronto 43 30 10 3 63 157 115 17-4-1 13-6-2 8-2-0 Washington 48 25 14 9 59 156 135 12-9-5 13-5-4 8-3-1 Boston 44 26 15 3 55 133 124 15-9-1 11-6-2 10-3-1 Detroit 47 20 21 6 46 130 162 14-9-3 6-12-3 6-6-2 Columbus 44 21 22 1 43 141 163 12-10-1 9-12-0 7-8-0 N.Y. Islanders 39 16 17 6 38 93 105 9-10-3 7-7-3 5-5-1 Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152 8-10-4 7-12-4 3-9-2 New Jersey 47 16 26 5 37 134 168 10-11-3 6-15-2 7-7-2 Ottawa 42 16 22 4 36 118 140 9-11-1 7-11-3 4-6-0 Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157 7-12-3 7-12-4 4-7-4 Montreal 45 8 30 7 23 100 179 5-14-1 3-16-6 2-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129 20-2-2 12-6-2 11-3-2 c-Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125 14-7-0 14-7-4 10-3-1 c-Minnesota 42 28 11 3 59 161 122 14-3-1 14-8-2 8-5-1 p-Vegas 47 28 16 3 59 162 137 14-10-2 14-6-1 8-4-0 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 17-5-2 9-8-3 9-5-2 p-Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 13-10-2 11-6-5 4-4-1 p-Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 13-7-4 10-9-5 7-2-3 Calgary 42 23 13 6 52 136 104 7-4-4 16-9-2 4-5-1 Edmonton 43 23 17 3 49 142 142 12-9-0 11-8-3 10-3-0 Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131 15-6-1 8-12-1 6-5-1 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 11-9-2 11-11-2 3-3-0 Vancouver 47 21 20 6 48 120 127 9-8-3 12-12-3 5-3-5 Winnipeg 43 19 17 7 45 122 128 11-8-1 8-9-6 7-4-2 Chicago 46 16 23 7 39 112 156 8-11-3 8-12-4 3-9-4 Seattle 46 15 27 4 34 121 159 9-14-2 6-13-2 3-10-0 Arizona 46 11 31 4 26 100 174 5-16-1 6-15-3 4-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 7, Montreal 1

Ottawa 4, Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2

Columbus 5, Washington 4

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0

Vegas 4, Edmonton 0

Vancouver 5, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.