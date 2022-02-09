NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Florida
|47
|32
|10
|5
|69
|194
|139
|23-3-0
|9-7-5
|6-1-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|46
|30
|10
|6
|66
|157
|130
|16-4-4
|14-6-2
|9-5-1
|m-Carolina
|44
|31
|10
|3
|65
|153
|106
|16-4-1
|15-6-2
|6-4-0
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|145
|122
|15-4-2
|15-9-2
|6-3-0
|m-Pittsburgh
|47
|28
|11
|8
|64
|158
|126
|13-6-5
|15-5-3
|6-2-1
|a-Toronto
|43
|30
|10
|3
|63
|157
|115
|17-4-1
|13-6-2
|8-2-0
|Washington
|48
|25
|14
|9
|59
|156
|135
|12-9-5
|13-5-4
|8-3-1
|Boston
|44
|26
|15
|3
|55
|133
|124
|15-9-1
|11-6-2
|10-3-1
|Detroit
|47
|20
|21
|6
|46
|130
|162
|14-9-3
|6-12-3
|6-6-2
|Columbus
|44
|21
|22
|1
|43
|141
|163
|12-10-1
|9-12-0
|7-8-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|16
|17
|6
|38
|93
|105
|9-10-3
|7-7-3
|5-5-1
|Philadelphia
|45
|15
|22
|8
|38
|113
|152
|8-10-4
|7-12-4
|3-9-2
|New Jersey
|47
|16
|26
|5
|37
|134
|168
|10-11-3
|6-15-2
|7-7-2
|Ottawa
|42
|16
|22
|4
|36
|118
|140
|9-11-1
|7-11-3
|4-6-0
|Buffalo
|45
|14
|24
|7
|35
|117
|157
|7-12-3
|7-12-4
|4-7-4
|Montreal
|45
|8
|30
|7
|23
|100
|179
|5-14-1
|3-16-6
|2-7-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Colorado
|44
|32
|8
|4
|68
|183
|129
|20-2-2
|12-6-2
|11-3-2
|c-Nashville
|46
|28
|14
|4
|60
|144
|125
|14-7-0
|14-7-4
|10-3-1
|c-Minnesota
|42
|28
|11
|3
|59
|161
|122
|14-3-1
|14-8-2
|8-5-1
|p-Vegas
|47
|28
|16
|3
|59
|162
|137
|14-10-2
|14-6-1
|8-4-0
|St. Louis
|44
|26
|13
|5
|57
|153
|121
|17-5-2
|9-8-3
|9-5-2
|p-Los Angeles
|47
|24
|16
|7
|55
|136
|130
|13-10-2
|11-6-5
|4-4-1
|p-Anaheim
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|141
|137
|13-7-4
|10-9-5
|7-2-3
|Calgary
|42
|23
|13
|6
|52
|136
|104
|7-4-4
|16-9-2
|4-5-1
|Edmonton
|43
|23
|17
|3
|49
|142
|142
|12-9-0
|11-8-3
|10-3-0
|Dallas
|43
|23
|18
|2
|48
|129
|131
|15-6-1
|8-12-1
|6-5-1
|San Jose
|46
|22
|20
|4
|48
|126
|142
|11-9-2
|11-11-2
|3-3-0
|Vancouver
|47
|21
|20
|6
|48
|120
|127
|9-8-3
|12-12-3
|5-3-5
|Winnipeg
|43
|19
|17
|7
|45
|122
|128
|11-8-1
|8-9-6
|7-4-2
|Chicago
|46
|16
|23
|7
|39
|112
|156
|8-11-3
|8-12-4
|3-9-4
|Seattle
|46
|15
|27
|4
|34
|121
|159
|9-14-2
|6-13-2
|3-10-0
|Arizona
|46
|11
|31
|4
|26
|100
|174
|5-16-1
|6-15-3
|4-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
New Jersey 7, Montreal 1
Ottawa 4, Carolina 3
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2
Columbus 5, Washington 4
Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0
Vegas 4, Edmonton 0
Vancouver 5, Arizona 1
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.