NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Florida
|47
|32
|10
|5
|69
|194
|139
|a-Tampa Bay
|46
|30
|10
|6
|66
|157
|130
|m-Carolina
|44
|31
|10
|3
|65
|153
|106
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|145
|122
|m-Pittsburgh
|47
|28
|11
|8
|64
|158
|126
|a-Toronto
|43
|30
|10
|3
|63
|157
|115
|Washington
|48
|25
|14
|9
|59
|156
|135
|Boston
|44
|26
|15
|3
|55
|133
|124
|Detroit
|47
|20
|21
|6
|46
|130
|162
|Columbus
|44
|21
|22
|1
|43
|141
|163
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|16
|17
|6
|38
|93
|105
|Philadelphia
|45
|15
|22
|8
|38
|113
|152
|New Jersey
|47
|16
|26
|5
|37
|134
|168
|Ottawa
|42
|16
|22
|4
|36
|118
|140
|Buffalo
|45
|14
|24
|7
|35
|117
|157
|Montreal
|45
|8
|30
|7
|23
|100
|179
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Colorado
|44
|32
|8
|4
|68
|183
|129
|c-Nashville
|46
|28
|14
|4
|60
|144
|125
|c-Minnesota
|42
|28
|11
|3
|59
|161
|122
|p-Vegas
|47
|28
|16
|3
|59
|162
|137
|St. Louis
|44
|26
|13
|5
|57
|153
|121
|p-Los Angeles
|47
|24
|16
|7
|55
|136
|130
|p-Anaheim
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|141
|137
|Calgary
|42
|23
|13
|6
|52
|136
|104
|Edmonton
|43
|23
|17
|3
|49
|142
|142
|Dallas
|43
|23
|18
|2
|48
|129
|131
|San Jose
|46
|22
|20
|4
|48
|126
|142
|Vancouver
|47
|21
|20
|6
|48
|120
|127
|Winnipeg
|43
|19
|17
|7
|45
|122
|128
|Chicago
|46
|16
|23
|7
|39
|112
|156
|Seattle
|46
|15
|27
|4
|34
|121
|159
|Arizona
|46
|11
|31
|4
|26
|100
|174
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
New Jersey 7, Montreal 1
Ottawa 4, Carolina 3
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2
Columbus 5, Washington 4
Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0
Vegas 4, Edmonton 0
Vancouver 5, Arizona 1
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.