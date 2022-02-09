|GP
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|23
|18
|3
|2
|55
|14
|57
|Liverpool
|22
|14
|6
|2
|58
|19
|48
|Chelsea
|24
|13
|8
|3
|48
|18
|47
|West Ham
|24
|12
|4
|8
|42
|31
|40
|Man United
|23
|11
|6
|6
|37
|31
|39
|Arsenal
|21
|11
|3
|7
|33
|25
|36
|Tottenham
|20
|11
|3
|6
|26
|24
|36
|Wolverhampton
|21
|10
|4
|7
|19
|16
|34
|Brighton
|22
|6
|12
|4
|23
|23
|30
|Leicester
|20
|7
|5
|8
|34
|37
|26
|Aston Villa
|21
|8
|2
|11
|28
|32
|26
|Southampton
|22
|5
|10
|7
|26
|34
|25
|Crystal Palace
|22
|5
|9
|8
|31
|34
|24
|Brentford
|23
|6
|5
|12
|26
|38
|23
|Leeds
|21
|5
|7
|9
|24
|40
|22
|Everton
|21
|5
|4
|12
|25
|38
|19
|Newcastle
|22
|3
|9
|10
|24
|44
|18
|Norwich
|22
|4
|4
|14
|13
|45
|16
|Watford
|22
|4
|3
|15
|23
|41
|15
|Burnley
|20
|1
|11
|8
|17
|28
|14
___
Burnley 0, Watford 0
West Ham 1, Watford 0
Newcastle 3, Everton 1
Burnley 1, Man United 1
Norwich vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
Man United vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd
Everton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brighton, 3:15 p.m.
West Ham vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|29
|18
|7
|4
|77
|26
|61
|Blackburn
|30
|15
|8
|7
|45
|31
|53
|Bournemouth
|28
|15
|7
|6
|44
|24
|52
|QPR
|28
|15
|6
|7
|44
|31
|51
|Huddersfield
|30
|13
|9
|8
|40
|34
|48
|West Brom
|29
|12
|9
|8
|34
|24
|45
|Luton Town
|29
|12
|9
|8
|41
|33
|45
|Middlesbrough
|28
|13
|6
|9
|32
|26
|45
|Nottingham Forest
|29
|12
|7
|10
|39
|31
|43
|Stoke
|29
|12
|6
|11
|36
|30
|42
|Sheffield United
|27
|12
|6
|9
|37
|33
|42
|Coventry
|28
|11
|8
|9
|36
|32
|41
|Preston
|30
|10
|11
|9
|34
|35
|41
|Blackpool
|30
|11
|8
|11
|33
|35
|41
|Millwall
|29
|9
|10
|10
|29
|32
|37
|Swansea
|29
|9
|8
|12
|29
|38
|35
|Bristol City
|30
|9
|7
|14
|39
|54
|34
|Birmingham
|30
|8
|9
|13
|33
|46
|33
|Hull
|30
|9
|5
|16
|26
|35
|32
|Cardiff
|28
|8
|5
|15
|31
|48
|29
|Reading
|28
|8
|4
|16
|33
|55
|22
|Peterborough
|27
|5
|5
|17
|23
|55
|20
|Derby
|30
|9
|12
|9
|31
|31
|18
|Barnsley
|29
|2
|8
|19
|18
|45
|14
___
Millwall 0, Preston 0
Swansea 0, Luton Town 1
Barnsley 0, Cardiff 1
Huddersfield 2, Derby 0
Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 2
Blackpool 3, Bristol City 1
Hull 0, Preston 1
Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Millwall vs. QPR, 10 a.m. ppd
Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Swansea 1, Blackburn 0
Coventry 1, Blackpool 1
Derby 3, Hull 1
Fulham 3, Millwall 0
Luton Town 2, Barnsley 1
Stoke 3, Swansea 0
Cardiff vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8 a.m.
West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|30
|20
|5
|5
|55
|18
|65
|Wigan
|27
|17
|5
|5
|48
|26
|56
|Milton Keynes Dons
|31
|16
|8
|7
|51
|34
|56
|Sunderland
|31
|16
|6
|9
|55
|43
|54
|Oxford United
|31
|15
|8
|8
|54
|38
|53
|Wycombe
|30
|15
|8
|7
|46
|34
|53
|Sheffield Wednesday
|30
|14
|10
|6
|42
|32
|52
|Plymouth
|29
|14
|8
|7
|51
|36
|50
|Ipswich
|31
|13
|8
|10
|49
|38
|47
|Bolton
|30
|12
|6
|12
|44
|39
|42
|Portsmouth
|29
|11
|8
|10
|34
|31
|41
|Accrington Stanley
|30
|11
|7
|12
|37
|46
|40
|Charlton
|30
|11
|6
|13
|40
|37
|39
|Burton Albion
|30
|11
|6
|13
|36
|38
|39
|Cambridge United
|30
|9
|10
|11
|38
|43
|37
|Cheltenham
|30
|8
|12
|10
|36
|49
|36
|Lincoln
|29
|9
|7
|13
|35
|39
|34
|Shrewsbury
|31
|8
|10
|13
|28
|32
|34
|Fleetwood Town
|30
|7
|11
|12
|44
|51
|32
|AFC Wimbledon
|30
|6
|12
|12
|36
|46
|30
|Morecambe
|31
|7
|8
|16
|42
|60
|29
|Gillingham
|31
|5
|10
|16
|25
|52
|25
|Crewe
|30
|5
|7
|18
|25
|52
|22
|Doncaster
|31
|6
|4
|21
|22
|59
|22
___
Doncaster 0, Rotherham 5
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Morecambe 0
AFC Wimbledon 2, Cheltenham 2
Wigan 1, Oxford United 1
Gillingham 1, Crewe 0
Bolton 2, Cambridge United 0
Burton Albion 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd
Charlton 3, AFC Wimbledon 2
Ipswich 1, Gillingham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Lincoln 1
Morecambe 1, Bolton 1
Oxford United 3, Portsmouth 2
Rotherham 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Shrewsbury 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Sunderland 1, Doncaster 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Rotherham 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Oxford United 0
Cheltenham 2, Sunderland 1
Crewe 1, Plymouth 4
Doncaster 0, Ipswich 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 2, Morecambe 1
Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0
Wycombe 0, Shrewsbury 0
Bolton 2, Charlton 1
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Rotherham, 7 a.m.
Wigan vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|29
|19
|8
|2
|60
|23
|65
|Tranmere
|30
|16
|7
|7
|33
|20
|55
|Northampton
|29
|15
|6
|8
|35
|25
|51
|Sutton United
|29
|14
|7
|8
|44
|34
|49
|Mansfield Town
|28
|14
|6
|8
|39
|32
|48
|Exeter
|28
|12
|11
|5
|40
|27
|47
|Newport County
|30
|13
|8
|9
|46
|38
|47
|Port Vale
|27
|12
|7
|8
|41
|29
|43
|Swindon
|29
|11
|10
|8
|43
|38
|43
|Salford
|30
|11
|8
|11
|33
|29
|41
|Bradford
|30
|9
|13
|8
|36
|35
|40
|Crawley Town
|29
|11
|7
|11
|37
|40
|40
|Harrogate Town
|28
|10
|7
|11
|41
|41
|37
|Bristol Rovers
|27
|10
|7
|10
|36
|39
|37
|Hartlepool
|28
|9
|7
|12
|28
|38
|34
|Leyton Orient
|28
|7
|12
|9
|38
|27
|33
|Stevenage
|31
|7
|11
|13
|30
|46
|32
|Rochdale
|27
|6
|12
|9
|32
|35
|30
|Barrow
|30
|7
|9
|14
|30
|39
|30
|Colchester
|29
|7
|9
|13
|26
|39
|30
|Walsall
|29
|7
|8
|14
|30
|39
|29
|Carlisle
|29
|6
|9
|14
|21
|40
|27
|Oldham
|28
|6
|7
|15