United States 6, ROC 5 (Extra Ends)

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 23:13
United States 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 6
ROC 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 5
United States

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 296, Team Percentage: 84.

M. Hamilton Shots: 22, Points: 75, Percentage: 85.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.

C. Plys Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.

J. Shuster Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.

ROC

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 292, Team Percentage: 83.

S. Glukhov Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.

A. Kalalb Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.

E. Klimov Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.

D. Mironov Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.

Updated : 2022-02-10 00:57 GMT+08:00

