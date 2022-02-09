Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139
Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130
Toronto 43 30 10 3 63 157 115
Boston 44 26 15 3 55 133 124
Detroit 47 20 21 6 46 130 162
Ottawa 42 16 22 4 36 118 140
Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157
Montreal 45 8 30 7 23 100 179
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 44 31 10 3 65 153 106
N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122
Pittsburgh 47 28 11 8 64 158 126
Washington 48 25 14 9 59 156 135
Columbus 44 21 22 1 43 141 163
N.Y. Islanders 39 16 17 6 38 93 105
Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152
New Jersey 47 16 26 5 37 134 168
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129
Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125
Minnesota 42 28 11 3 59 161 122
St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121
Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131
Winnipeg 43 19 17 7 45 122 128
Chicago 46 16 23 7 39 112 156
Arizona 46 11 31 4 26 100 174
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 47 28 16 3 59 162 137
Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130
Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137
Calgary 42 23 13 6 52 136 104
Edmonton 43 23 17 3 49 142 142
San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142
Vancouver 47 21 20 6 48 120 127
Seattle 46 15 27 4 34 121 159

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 7, Montreal 1

Ottawa 4, Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2

Columbus 5, Washington 4

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0

Vegas 4, Edmonton 0

Vancouver 5, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-10 00:57 GMT+08:00

