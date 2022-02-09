Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 40 22 12 4 2 50 123 117
Hershey 42 23 13 3 3 52 131 112
Springfield 42 22 14 5 1 50 134 136
Providence 36 18 12 3 3 42 108 99
Charlotte 41 22 17 2 0 46 139 122
WB/Scranton 40 18 17 2 3 41 104 123
Lehigh Valley 40 15 17 6 2 38 108 129
Bridgeport 43 16 19 4 4 40 117 132
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 38 27 6 5 0 59 141 96
Toronto 36 21 12 2 1 45 120 119
Rochester 40 22 15 2 1 47 145 146
Laval 33 17 13 3 0 37 106 115
Syracuse 37 17 16 3 1 38 104 116
Belleville 36 18 18 0 0 36 111 109
Cleveland 40 13 19 5 3 34 108 137
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 41 27 8 4 2 60 132 102
Manitoba 39 25 11 2 1 53 120 94
Iowa 40 19 17 3 1 42 113 111
Milwaukee 44 21 19 2 2 46 127 132
Rockford 37 17 16 3 1 38 100 110
Grand Rapids 40 16 17 5 2 39 110 124
Texas 35 12 15 5 3 32 104 124
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 37 26 7 3 1 56 127 89
Ontario 37 24 8 3 2 53 151 113
Bakersfield 34 18 9 4 3 43 110 97
Henderson 35 20 12 2 1 43 108 97
Colorado 40 21 13 3 3 48 128 120
Abbotsford 35 16 15 3 1 36 111 111
Tucson 37 14 20 2 1 31 104 142
San Diego 36 14 20 2 0 30 97 123
San Jose 39 14 24 1 0 29 117 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago 3, Cleveland 2

Belleville 5, Lehigh Valley 0

Manitoba 3, Texas 2

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-10 00:57 GMT+08:00

