Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 9, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;89;77;Mostly sunny, nice;89;77;S;9;78%;30%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;73;61;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;NE;4;62%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;An afternoon shower;59;41;Decreasing clouds;52;35;NNW;4;81%;36%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;60;41;Plenty of sunshine;60;43;SE;5;71%;4%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;50;42;Showers around;45;38;W;12;77%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;26;15;Windy in the morning;26;16;NNE;12;61%;95%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;60;38;Sun and some clouds;67;45;WSW;6;44%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;10;-7;Low clouds;13;-9;E;7;80%;20%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partial sunshine;95;67;Sunny and hot;99;73;E;7;35%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunny and warmer;53;39;Mostly sunny;57;38;NNE;7;68%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;71;Rain and drizzle;80;71;NNE;11;76%;70%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;74;55;A shower in the a.m.;70;44;ESE;14;42%;66%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with t-storms;86;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;72;SE;5;78%;49%;4

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;84;60;Partly sunny;84;62;E;6;34%;2%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;94;79;A morning shower;91;79;S;7;64%;66%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny;60;41;Plenty of sunshine;58;43;WNW;8;74%;2%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;46;23;Mostly sunny, mild;48;27;NNW;4;38%;24%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;54;34;Sunny and mild;58;35;SW;4;75%;1%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, mild;49;44;Showers around;48;37;WNW;7;75%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds, p.m. rain;63;48;Cloudy, p.m. rain;65;52;SE;6;76%;90%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;NNE;7;80%;87%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;53;35;Partly sunny, mild;52;37;WNW;5;70%;14%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rather cloudy;51;43;A morning shower;45;35;W;7;80%;87%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and mild;53;29;Partly sunny, mild;55;32;SW;6;68%;1%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;56;29;Clouds and sun, mild;54;29;W;4;72%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;82;65;Sunny and delightful;87;69;E;9;57%;3%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;83;66;A t-storm around;79;67;SSE;6;50%;69%;4

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;52;39;Turning sunny;54;34;NNW;5;43%;6%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;64;53;Mostly cloudy;62;50;WNW;11;43%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;74;63;A morning shower;74;59;SSE;7;58%;40%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;87;64;A little p.m. rain;88;69;ENE;3;50%;67%;9

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;86;73;Inc. clouds;88;76;ENE;8;71%;35%;8

Chicago, United States;Rain and snow shower;40;28;Periods of sun;32;28;SSW;12;54%;84%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thick cloud cover;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;NE;9;71%;75%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;46;37;Periods of sun;42;34;WSW;8;72%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;85;70;Partly sunny;86;71;NE;11;41%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;70;40;Sunny and mild;70;44;SSW;5;36%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;88;77;High clouds;91;77;NE;12;66%;44%;6

Delhi, India;Not as warm;68;50;Decreasing clouds;67;49;WNW;7;82%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;48;29;Partial sunshine;55;32;SW;6;40%;5%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;75;58;Hazy sunshine;79;61;WNW;5;65%;29%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain and a t-storm;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;77;ESE;4;78%;79%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;44;34;Periods of sun;45;31;WSW;16;71%;1%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;50;34;Sunny and mild;56;37;NNE;8;25%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy with some sun;61;56;Partly sunny;61;55;E;12;70%;2%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;58;55;Low clouds;65;61;SE;4;79%;29%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;82;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;62;NE;5;61%;66%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;79;69;Low clouds;76;68;NNE;10;65%;34%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy in the p.m.;35;28;Breezy in the a.m.;34;24;W;13;84%;10%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun returning;95;78;Brief p.m. showers;92;77;SE;5;61%;83%;4

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;67;56;Inc. clouds;69;61;E;7;78%;8%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;81;65;Partly sunny;80;65;ENE;5;60%;21%;6

Hyderabad, India;Nice with some sun;87;68;Sunny and nice;89;69;SE;5;48%;2%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;65;43;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;NNW;8;45%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;42;35;Partly sunny;48;32;E;5;80%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;WSW;10;75%;88%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and humid;84;74;Mostly sunny;83;70;N;10;57%;6%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;83;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;60;NE;5;56%;53%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;43;15;Plenty of sunshine;43;18;SSW;5;26%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;Sunny and nice;82;57;NNW;4;30%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;64;42;A shower in the a.m.;63;41;W;6;61%;60%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;90;65;Hazy sun;89;59;N;15;14%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy this morning;43;37;A couple of showers;46;38;SW;10;77%;88%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;A shower or two;85;74;NNE;11;65%;84%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;92;74;Partial sunshine;92;74;WNW;5;61%;35%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;79;64;Increasing clouds;78;64;WSW;5;69%;12%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;82;75;SE;5;81%;97%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;55;41;A couple of showers;55;40;E;6;77%;98%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;91;77;Mostly sunny;91;77;SW;6;72%;2%;10

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;73;66;Clearing;74;67;SSE;6;71%;34%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;65;46;Mostly cloudy;62;50;ENE;4;80%;32%;1

London, United Kingdom;Misty this afternoon;54;42;Mostly cloudy;46;34;W;10;63%;26%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Very warm;86;58;Hot;89;55;N;7;23%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds, nice;85;75;Clearing;85;74;SSW;7;69%;4%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;61;31;Partly sunny, mild;64;38;WNW;3;54%;5%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;80;Some sun, pleasant;89;81;NE;7;63%;28%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;A downpour;86;75;ENE;4;83%;89%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;91;76;Clouds breaking;91;75;E;6;55%;6%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;79;61;Decreasing clouds;72;60;S;11;67%;28%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;67;46;Some sun, a shower;66;44;SW;6;37%;41%;6

Miami, United States;Brief a.m. showers;69;61;Partly sunny;75;67;NNE;11;60%;18%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy this morning;37;34;Mostly cloudy;39;33;WSW;10;77%;33%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;High clouds, windy;90;75;Increasingly windy;91;76;ENE;17;58%;1%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;Sunny and nice;84;67;NE;9;60%;3%;10

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;34;31;Rain and drizzle;37;28;WSW;10;78%;75%;1

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon flurry;31;29;A snow shower;36;32;W;10;82%;81%;1

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;81;70;Hazy sun;87;72;N;10;45%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy with some sun;82;57;Breezy in the p.m.;83;58;NNE;11;38%;30%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;45;37;Breezy;52;32;W;15;52%;12%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cooler;57;41;Sunshine;56;39;N;9;56%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and colder;8;-12;Sunny, but colder;1;-15;NE;9;77%;1%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;51;40;Rain tapering off;46;37;NNW;6;70%;85%;1

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;40;33;Clouds and sun;39;23;WNW;7;57%;27%;1

Ottawa, Canada;An afternoon flurry;34;31;Rain/snow showers;34;22;WSW;15;81%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with a shower;88;79;Showers around;86;76;ENE;9;71%;87%;13

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;88;75;A shower in spots;89;74;NNW;10;69%;60%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in places;84;73;A passing shower;85;75;NE;7;73%;85%;10

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;51;39;A passing shower;49;34;NNW;7;73%;92%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;84;68;Warmer;96;72;S;11;31%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and clouds;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;S;4;60%;66%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;91;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;72;E;8;79%;88%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;90;69;Nice with sunshine;89;68;ESE;7;53%;26%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;47;39;Mostly cloudy, mild;50;38;WSW;9;57%;71%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;44;15;Hazy sunshine;42;15;SE;2;65%;4%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;66;53;Periods of rain;65;54;SE;8;77%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;78;46;Partly sunny;70;47;S;3;73%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;87;76;Partly sunny;90;77;ENE;6;54%;5%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;32;20;Cloudy, snow showers;35;27;WSW;12;45%;98%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;39;34;Breezy in the a.m.;40;32;WSW;12;80%;32%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;76;71;Downpours;77;73;E;6;81%;99%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;Plenty of sun;81;59;SSE;8;20%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;64;32;Mostly sunny, nice;62;33;NE;5;70%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Some sun returning;33;31;A bit of a.m. snow;36;32;WSW;11;68%;86%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;71;55;Sunshine;75;50;NNE;8;51%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray shower;82;61;Clouds and sun, nice;82;65;ENE;11;57%;44%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;An afternoon shower;82;74;Mostly sunny;82;74;ESE;11;69%;26%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;Mostly sunny, nice;75;62;N;6;74%;10%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;Sunny and nice;73;50;NE;5;32%;3%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;86;59;Mostly cloudy;80;60;SW;8;50%;25%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;83;69;Showers around;84;69;N;7;72%;71%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and mild;69;43;Mostly cloudy;67;46;E;4;54%;23%;2

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;51;42;Fog to sun;49;41;NNE;5;86%;8%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;44;20;Hazy sunshine;46;18;W;4;53%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;43;37;Mostly cloudy;45;37;E;6;69%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;84;76;A couple of t-storms;82;77;N;10;78%;99%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy this afternoon;44;30;Not as cool;51;29;S;6;70%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;82;73;An afternoon shower;83;73;E;13;71%;86%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;43;37;Partly sunny;41;27;W;12;58%;3%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;84;67;Mostly sunny;87;71;SE;10;48%;81%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;64;62;A little a.m. rain;65;62;E;9;80%;61%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;36;35;Breezy in the a.m.;36;31;WSW;14;70%;12%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;45;31;Partly sunny;53;37;ENE;7;41%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing and mild;59;39;A bit of a.m. snow;47;34;NW;19;63%;58%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;58;40;Partly sunny;57;45;W;7;19%;44%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers around;65;48;Downpours;59;49;W;9;67%;95%;1

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;56;32;Sunny and nice;62;33;ESE;4;54%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;47;39;Rain and snow;41;35;NNW;11;79%;100%;1

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;38;34;Breezy;35;29;SW;17;69%;53%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;59;45;Clouds and sun;59;47;ENE;2;61%;27%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;62;41;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;SSE;5;58%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;16;-21;Cloudy and colder;6;-32;N;7;71%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;47;41;Low clouds;46;34;N;3;76%;4%;1

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;55;32;Clouds and sun, mild;54;41;W;5;68%;22%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;92;70;Hot with sunshine;95;70;NE;5;41%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers around;40;35;Mostly cloudy;39;34;SW;11;70%;91%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower;48;42;A couple of showers;47;38;W;10;91%;98%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy;68;64;Cloudy, windy, humid;75;67;NNW;22;81%;88%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sun;94;59;Plenty of sun;94;62;WSW;4;45%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing and mild;52;31;A bit of p.m. snow;41;30;WSW;2;73%;91%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-02-09 21:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
"