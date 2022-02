Wednesday At Ahoy Rotterdam Rotterdam, Netherlands Purse: €1,208,315 Surface: Hardcourt indoor ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.