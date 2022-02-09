Lithium-ion Battery Market report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segment

Astute Analytica published a new report on the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry for the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. In addition, the report presents a complete overview of the Global Lithium-ion Battery market, considering the main industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive landscape.

The report provides key statistics on the Lithium-ion Battery Market status of key market players, key trends, and potential growth opportunities.

The global Lithium-ion Battery market value was US$ 60,385.6 Mn in 2021. The global Lithium-ion Battery market is forecast to reach US$ 1,85,040.3 Mn by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

The report discusses factors affecting industry players and recent technological developments. The report presents comprehensive statistical data to help the leading companies better understand the industry's workings.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Almost every industry in the world has been negatively affected over the last few months. Various precautionary lockdowns, and other restrictions imposed by government authorities worldwide, caused significant disruptions to their respective manufacturing and supply-chain operations. Moreover, the Lithium-ion Battery market globally experienced challenges as well. Furthermore, consumer demand has also declined as individuals are now more eager to eliminate non-essential expenses from their respective budgets since the general economic status of most people has been adversely affected by this outbreak. The factors listed above will weigh on the revenue trajectory of the global Lithium-ion Battery market over the forecast period. As soon as these lockdowns lift, the global Lithium-ion Battery market is forecast to rebound accordingly.

Regional Insights

The report covers the areas of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Additionally, the report analyzes 25+ major countries, including the United States, Germany, UK, Japan, China, India, UAE, South Korea, South Africa, and Brazil. The report provides regional and country-level information about the market, highlighting the market’s dynamics according to the various segments covered in the report.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Lithium-ion Battery market are:

BYD Lithium Battery Co. Ltd., LG Chem, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, Hitachi Corporation, Sony Corporation, and other prominent players.

Scope of the Report

The global Lithium-ion Battery market segmentation focuses on the following:

By Type:

Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

By Power Capacity:

0-300 mAH

3,000-10,000 mAH

10,000-60,000 mAH

More than 60,000 mAH

By Application:

Consumer Electronics OEMs Smartphones Laptops UPS Systems Smart Cameras Smart Watches Smart Glasses Smart Textiles Others

Automotive OEMs Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Others (Service Stations/Dealers)

Energy Storage Commercial Industrial Residential Utilities

Industrial OEMs Military Industrial Equipment Medical Marine Telecommunication Mining Forklifts Others

Other OEMs

Aftermarket

By Form/Design:

Pouch

Cylindrical

Elliptical

Prismatic

Custom Design

