2022 Taipei Lantern Festival features three major lantern areas in Shilin District

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Taipei Lantern Festival will kick off on Friday (Feb. 11) and run until Feb. 20 in the Shilin District, with the lantern areas spanning three Taipei Metro stations--Jiantan, Shilin, and Zhishan.

The three major lantern areas include the Jiantan Station Night Market Lantern Area, the Shilin Station Brilliance Lantern Area, and the Zhishan Station Riverside Lantern Area. This year’s lantern festival connects these Taipei Metro areas with surrounding attractions, while displaying highly diverse lantern decorations along the long corridor interconnected by the lantern areas.

The lights will be lit from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily during the festival period. Stage performances have been scheduled every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the festival period at the “Tiger Stage” near Chengde Park and the “River Stage” near Meilun Park.

Click this site to get informed about the schedule and programs of the stage performances and this site for a map of the lantern areas and stages.

For information related to this year’s Taipei Lantern Festival, visit its official site.



(YouTube, Taiwan City Government video)