Taipei wants to test 7,000 employees for COVID at Deloitte building

Taipei City wants 7,000 people working in the same building as a COVID-positive Deloitte employee to undergo tests. (Facebook, DeloitteTaiwan photo) Taipei City wants 7,000 people working in the same building as a COVID-positive Deloitte employee to undergo tests. (Facebook, DeloitteTaiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All 7,000 people working inside a building where an employee tested positive for COVID-19 should undergo testing, the Taipei City Government said Wednesday (Feb. 9).

The patient, known as Case No. 19355, works at Deloitte Taiwan, on the same floor as 403 other people, including 207 who live in Taipei City, UDN reported. However, at a news conference Wednesday, Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said that all 7,000 people working in the same building, one of Taipei’s tallest, should be tested for COVID.

They should either take quick tests themselves or go to one of seven hospitals to undergo PCR tests, Huang said. She added she would prefer them to contact the hospitals as there was sufficient capacity for PCR testing.

The auditing firm had already asked all its employees on Tuesday (Feb. 8) to stay away from its offices while it launched a thorough disinfection round. The other companies in the building had similar plans, and once the cleaning had been completed, the details for the rest of the process could be determined depending on whether any more COVID cases were found, Huang said.

The Deloitte staffer was part of a family of four living in the Banqiao District of New Taipei City who had all tested positive for COVID. Her sister studied at a technology university in Taipei, but probably due to the Lunar New Year holiday, she had not recently been active in the capital, CNA reported. Their father worked in Taipei City, with four contacts being asked to isolate and 153 colleagues and related staff undergoing tests.