Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A subcontractor imported parts of inferior quality from China for use in indigenous Sky Bow missiles but was found out in March last year, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST, 中科院) said Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Mirror Media reported that silicon-controlled rectifiers, devices which control the current supply, had been sourced from China by the subcontractor, and that they did not meet the quality standards required for the surface-to-air missiles. Taiwan’s current government has emphasized indigenous production of defense systems from submarines to missiles in order to counter the threat of attack from Beijing’s communist regime.

Responding to the media story, the NCSIST said it had become aware of the subcontractor’s illegal behavior in March 2021 and referred the case to prosecutors while also filing for compensation. In order to prevent such incidents from repeating, the NCSIST said it had set up a system to establish close relations with suppliers and to detect forged documents of origin.

Because the case had been discovered at an early stage, it had not influenced the manufacturing process of the missiles, the NCSIST said in a statement. The weapons manufacturer concluded by emphasizing it welcomed outside businesses to join the domestic defense industry, adding it was on target to fulfill its obligations.