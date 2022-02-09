Former NBA star to join Taiwan's professional basketball team Kaohsiung Steelers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anthony Bennett will become the first No. 1 overall pick in an NBA Draft to ever play professional basketball in Taiwan, according to media reports.

Kaohsiung Steelers of P. LEAGUE+ (PLG), one of Taiwan’s professional basketball leagues, announced on Wednesday (Feb. 9) that it will sign Anthony Bennett, the Canadian player who was the top overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2013 NBA Draft. The news has generated a lot of discussion on social media in Taiwan.

Kaohsiung Steelers dropped the bombshell on social media Wednesday, saying that the team had invited Bennett to join them in order to improve their scoring power, vie for continuous enhancement of the team’s competitive performance, and allow basketball fans in Taiwan to have the opportunity to admire the performance of a world-class player, Mirror Media reported.

According to Kaohsiung Steelers, Bennett has arrived in Taiwan from the U.S. and is currently staying in a quarantine hotel in compliance with the government’s regulations. He will spend a total of three weeks to fulfill the quarantine and self-management requirements before training with other team members and assimilating into team life, the report said.

The former NBA star is expected to play in PLG’s events in March at the earliest.

The team said it hoped Bennett will be able to work closely with team members, bring his skills into full play--especially in the fourth quarter when only one foreign player is allowed to play for a team per the PLG rules--and help the team secure more wins.

Bennett is 28 years old, 203 centimeters tall, and weighs 111 kilograms. He played for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, and Brooklyn Nets from 2013 to 2017.

After 2017, he played in many other countries, including Turkey, Europe, and Israel, before signing with the Taiwanese team this year.



Anthony Bennett (Wikimedia Commons)