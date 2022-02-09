Rhenus to launch new Integrated logistics services business unit, Supply Chain Solutions, in India

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 February 2022 - Following a growth-driven year, Rhenus India will introduce new products across all existing business units, add a new business unit and enhance its capabilities in sustainable logistics.

After achieving a record year-on-year average growth of 20 to 30 percent from 2010 to 2021 in India, leading global logistics service provider Rhenus Logistics announced extensive plans to expand its product portfolio for the domestic market. Rhenus India will also look into introducing environmentally sustainable products and services, ranging from carbon-neutral LCL product to exploring the use of electric vehicles for trucking.

Some of the new products introduced across the four business units (Air & Ocean, Customs Brokerage, Contract Logistics and Domestic Freight) include:

Air Freight Consol from Hongkong to Chennai (three consols per week) Cross-Border Road Freight to SAARC Nations (The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Chemical Warehouses in Gurugram (February 2022) and Bhiwandi (May 2022) Visibility Tool – to provide a comprehensive visibility to the customers for real time decision making Global Service Centre – to manage an entire spectrum of customs services and requirements for the United Kingdom and other European countries Control Tower

To further provide an end-to-end visibility to customers, Rhenus India will now offer Supply Chain Solutions, providing technology-enabled logistics support as part of a dedicated new business unit.

Rhenus India continues on a growth trajectory with 1.4 million square feet of warehousing space and over 500 new employees added to the local team over the past two years. Highlights include the opening of a new chemical multi-user warehouse in Chennai in 2021, strengthening its capabilities to serve the chemical industries.

"Customers lie in the forefront of our strategy. Rhenus India will continue to invest in people, resources and infrastructure, while keeping a long-term view of growth in mind. Digital Excellence, HR Excellence and Customer Centricity will be the pillars of our future growth," said Vivek Arya, Managing Director of Rhenus India.

With over seven decades of expertise in domestic freight and logistics services, Rhenus India supports corporate customers across 70 offices in India, with more than 2,000 professionally qualified employees and 2.4 million square feet of warehousing space. Rhenus India provides integrated logistics solutions and services across most industry segments including chemicals and petrochemicals, industrial and engineering, automotive, electronics and white goods as well as pharmaceuticals.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 5.4 billion. 33,500 employees work at 820 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.

