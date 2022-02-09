West Indies wins toss, sends India in to bat in 2nd ODI

West Indies players huddle during a practice session ahead of second one day international cricket match against India in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, F... West Indies players huddle during a practice session ahead of second one day international cricket match against India in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

India's Virat Kohli, left talks with Shreyas Iyer during a practice session ahead of second one day international cricket match against West Indies in... India's Virat Kohli, left talks with Shreyas Iyer during a practice session ahead of second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Indian players attend a practice session ahead of second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Feb. 8,... Indian players attend a practice session ahead of second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Nicholas Pooran won the toss for the West Indies and sent India in to bat Wednesday as his team chases a victory it needs in the second one-day international to level the three-match series.

Pooran was leading the West Indies in absence of Kieron Pollard, who was ruled out because of injury. Odean Smith replaced Pollard in the bowling attack in the only change to the West Indies starting XI.

India also made just one change to the lineup which won the series opener by six wickets with 22 overs to spare, bring in Lokesh Rahul to replace Ishan Kishan.

Rahul, India’s new ODI vice-captain, was rested for the opening game. Kishan had scored 28 off 36 balls in the first match.

Dew will play a crucial factor in the evening session and should aid the side chasing. It influenced Pooran’s decision to bowl first. A fresh pitch was being used for the second ODI, but spin was expected to play a major role again.

The two remaining games in the series are crucial for the West Indies, which is eighth in both the ODI rankings and the World Super League. Slipping further would mean having to play qualifiers to reach the 2023 World Cup.

India has already qualified as tournament host.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Sirah.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein, Odeon Smith.

