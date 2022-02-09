Surveillance Radars Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

Surveillance Radars Market is valued approximately USD 7.43 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Surveillance radars are used in both the commercial and defence sectors to enhance perimeter security coverage which are capable of working on ground, sea, air, and space platforms. Also, surveillance radars are an essential component of the defence sector used in border control operations. Factors such as increasing investments in defense sector, military modernization, demand for border surveillance and advancement for air defense sector have led the adoption of surveillance radars across the forecast period. For instance, as per the Indian government budget 2021, the government of India will spend $130 Billion on military modernization. Also, the Indian government has increased the spending to 4 times on LAC border for the infrastructure. In 2019, The US government has proposed a spending bill worth USD 100 million to finance the construction of border surveillance systems on its northern border, such as fixed towers, remote video surveillance systems, and mobile surveillance systems.. However, high manufacturing and maintenance costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with increasing investments in advance surveillance, increasing terrorism, and military threats, the adoption & demand for surveillance radars is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
The geographic analysis of the global Surveillance Radars market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World.Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing military modernisation & affordability of urgent maritime security services coupled with the well-established defense infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising incidences of border conflicts with neighbours, increasing investment in defense sector and improving R&D infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Surveillance Radars market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Aselsan A
Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd
SaaB AB.
Northrop Grumman Corporation
L3Harris
FLIR Systems, Inc.
GEM Elettronica
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Raytheon Company
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Battlefield Surveillance Radars
Ground-based Air Surveillance Radars
Ground-based Space Surveillance Radars
Coastal Surveillance Radars
Airport Surveillance Radars
Air-to-ground Surveillance Radars
Airborne Maritime Surveillance Radars
Air-to-air Surveillance Radars
Shipborne Surveillance Radars
Space-based Synthetic Aperture Radars
By Range
Long-range Surveillance Radars
Very Long Range
Medium-range Surveillance Radars
Short-range Surveillance Radars
Very Short Range
By Platform
Land
Naval
Airborne
Space
By Application
Commercial
National Security
Defense & Space
By Frequency Band
Hf/uhf/vhf-bands
L-band
S-band
C-band
X-band
Ku-band
Ka-band
Multi-band
By Waveform
Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (Fmcw)
Doppler
Ultra-wideband Impulse
By Component
Antennas
Transmitters
Receivers
Power Amplifiers
Duplexers
Digital Signal Processors
Stabilization System
By Dimension
2d
3d
4d
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Surveillance Radars Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
