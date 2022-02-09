Surveillance Radars Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

Surveillance Radars Market is valued approximately USD 7.43 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Surveillance radars are used in both the commercial and defence sectors to enhance perimeter security coverage which are capable of working on ground, sea, air, and space platforms. Also, surveillance radars are an essential component of the defence sector used in border control operations. Factors such as increasing investments in defense sector, military modernization, demand for border surveillance and advancement for air defense sector have led the adoption of surveillance radars across the forecast period. For instance, as per the Indian government budget 2021, the government of India will spend $130 Billion on military modernization. Also, the Indian government has increased the spending to 4 times on LAC border for the infrastructure. In 2019, The US government has proposed a spending bill worth USD 100 million to finance the construction of border surveillance systems on its northern border, such as fixed towers, remote video surveillance systems, and mobile surveillance systems.. However, high manufacturing and maintenance costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with increasing investments in advance surveillance, increasing terrorism, and military threats, the adoption & demand for surveillance radars is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The geographic analysis of the global Surveillance Radars market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World.Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing military modernisation & affordability of urgent maritime security services coupled with the well-established defense infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising incidences of border conflicts with neighbours, increasing investment in defense sector and improving R&D infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Surveillance Radars market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aselsan A

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd

SaaB AB.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3Harris

FLIR Systems, Inc.

GEM Elettronica

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Battlefield Surveillance Radars

Ground-based Air Surveillance Radars

Ground-based Space Surveillance Radars

Coastal Surveillance Radars

Airport Surveillance Radars

Air-to-ground Surveillance Radars

Airborne Maritime Surveillance Radars

Air-to-air Surveillance Radars

Shipborne Surveillance Radars

Space-based Synthetic Aperture Radars

By Range

Long-range Surveillance Radars

Very Long Range

Medium-range Surveillance Radars

Short-range Surveillance Radars

Very Short Range

By Platform

Land

Naval

Airborne

Space

By Application

Commercial

National Security

Defense & Space

By Frequency Band

Hf/uhf/vhf-bands

L-band

S-band

C-band

X-band

Ku-band

Ka-band

Multi-band

By Waveform

Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (Fmcw)

Doppler

Ultra-wideband Impulse

By Component

Antennas

Transmitters

Receivers

Power Amplifiers

Duplexers

Digital Signal Processors

Stabilization System

By Dimension

2d

3d

4d

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Surveillance Radars Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

