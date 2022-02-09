Cloud Professional Services Market By Type, Application, and Region – Global Forecast 2021 – 2030

Cloud Professional Services Market is valued approximately USD 46.99 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Cloud professional services provide consulting services to customers about how to upgrade their existing business infrastructure, and their implementation services ensure a successful and safe deployment on any infrastructure, including private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The increasing internet users, increasing demand for better time complexity, agility and portability during software development, growing need for digitization, government support and services has led the adoption of Cloud professional services across the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, IBM announced the ‘IBM Cloud Satellite,’ which will allow Indian government agencies at the federal level, state level and public sector organizations, to deploy cloud services securely through public and private clouds.

Also in December 2020, under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, NITI Aayog has launched DigiBoxx, India’s first indigenously developed cloud storage, sharing, and collaboration platform which offers storage upto 5TB(Terabytes). However, high maintenance costs and lack of understanding may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing use of clouds in healthcare sectors and other industries’ shift towards cloud because of COVID19 pandemic, the adoption & demand for cloud professional services is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The geographic analysis of the global Cloud Professional Services market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World.. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing internet user population and promptness & affordability of Internet services coupled with the well-established digital infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising pay per view methods, increasing COVID19 cases and improving digital infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Global Cloud Professional Service market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Accenture

IBM

EY

Deloitte

PwC

Wipro

HCL

TCS

Capgemini

Atos

DXC Technology

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Consulting

Application Development and Modernization

Implementation and Migration

Integration and Optimization

By Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By organization size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By verticals:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Lifesciences

IT and ITES

Government

Telecommunications

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy and utilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cloud Professional Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

