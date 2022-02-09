Alexa
Taiwan’s EVA Air provides digital in-flight publications in multiple languages

Service available to all passengers who have bookings with EVA Air/UNI Air international flights

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/09 16:24
(EVA Air photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air will begin to provide its “EVA e-Library” service that contains various magazines and newspapers for passengers of international flights, the airline said Tuesday (Feb. 8).

According to the press release, the publications, which will be primarily in Chinese, English, and the local language of the departure country, can be easily downloaded onto passengers’ own devices before their journey.

The service is available to all passengers who have bookings with EVA Air/UNI Air operated international flights and must have valid tickets with confirmed booking records (PNR), according to the release.

Download is available starting from 48 hours before and up to 24 hours after the scheduled departure time, the release said. According to the download quota provided by the airline, passengers are able to download in-flight magazines and extra journals selected by EVA Air.

Ten to 29 additional free downloads are available to each passenger, depending on their cabin class and frequent flyer tier, if they use the service before March 31, 2022, the airline added.

For more information about the service, check out this site.
EVA Air
EVA e-Library
UNI Air

