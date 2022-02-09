Petra Vlhova wins Slovakia's 1st Alpine gold at Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olymp... Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States skis out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Ya... Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States skis out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Wendy Holdener, of Switzerland, celebrates winning the bronze medal in the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the... Wendy Holdener, of Switzerland, celebrates winning the bronze medal in the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Petra Vlhova, of Slovakia passes a gate during the second run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqi... Petra Vlhova, of Slovakia passes a gate during the second run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Petra Vlhova, of Slovakia leaves the finish area after the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in th... Petra Vlhova, of Slovakia leaves the finish area after the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Petra Vlhova, of Slovakia passes a gate during the second run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqi... Petra Vlhova, of Slovakia passes a gate during the second run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

BEIJING (AP) — Petra Vlhova added an Olympic gold medal to her growing list of achievements, winning the women’s slalom at the Beijing Games on Wednesday.

It was Slovakia’s first Olympic medal in Alpine skiing. Mikaela Shiffrin again failed to finish the race.

Vlhova, who has already clinched the World Cup title in the discipline, was only eighth fastest after the first run down The Ice River course. But she made it up for an unofficial combined time of 1 minute, 44.98 seconds.

The 26-year-old Vlhova rushed over to hug her teammates and coach after first-run leader Lena Dürr crossed the line in fourth place.

Katharina Liensberger of Austria was 0.08 seconds slower than Vlhova over the two legs for second. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was third, 0.12 behind Vlhova.

