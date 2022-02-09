Santa Clara beats No. 22 Saint Mary’s 77-72

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — PJ Pipes scored 21 points and Jalen Williams had 18 points and 10 assists as Santa Clara beat No. 22 Saint Mary’s 77-72 on Tuesday night.

Pipes shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range.

Josip Vrankic added 16 points to move into eighth place on Santa Clara’s career scoring list with 1,680. He also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Tommy Kuhse led Saint Mary’s with 16 points and six assists off the bench, but the Gaels had their seven-game winning streak snapped. Matthias Tass added 12 points and seven rebounds.

After a back-and-forth first half that featured seven lead changes and four ties, Santa Clara (17-8, 7-3 West Coast Conference) went on an 11-2 run early in the second to open a 46-38 lead.

The Broncos built the advantage to 12 before Saint Mary’s (19-5, 7-2) scored 10 straight points to cut the margin to 60-58 with 6:46 remaining.

Santa Clara pushed the lead back to seven, but Saint Mary’s charged back with five unanswered points to get within 73-70 with 38 seconds left.

The Broncos made their free throws down the stretch to seal it, and students stormed the court in a raucous celebration at Leavey Center.

Santa Clara shot 55% from the field and held Saint Mary’s to 43%. The Broncos also outscored the Gaels in the paint 46-36.

Santa Clara held a slight edge on the boards, outrebounding Saint Mary’s 32-30. Both teams committed 11 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Mary’s: The Gaels’ usually stout defense couldn’t contain the hot-shooting Broncos, allowing a season-high 77 points. Saint Mary’s entered allowing just 58.4 points per game, sixth-best in the country. It was the Gaels’ first loss of the season when scoring at least 60 points (19-1).

Santa Clara: The Broncos earned a season split against their rivals from Moraga, with each team winning on its home court. Santa Clara extended its winning streak to four and earned an impressive victory against a ranked opponent to bolster its NCAA Tournament chances.

UP NEXT

Saint Mary’s: Hosts San Diego on Thursday night, looking for its 15th straight win over the Toreros.

Santa Clara: Hosts San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.

