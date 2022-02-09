Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sjolund leads Portland over San Francisco 69-68

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 14:17
Sjolund leads Portland over San Francisco 69-68

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kristian Sjolund had a career-high 23 points plus 18 rebounds as Portland narrowly defeated San Francisco 69-68 on Tuesday night.

Moses Wood had 18 points and eight rebounds for Portland (12-12, 3-6 West Coast Conference). Tyler Robertson added 10 points. Chris Austin had six rebounds.

Gabe Stefanini had 18 points for the Dons (19-6, 6-4). Jamaree Bouyea added 17 points. Yauhen Massalski had 11 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks.

San Francisco defeated Portland 74-71 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-09 15:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
"