Newborn chicks at Taipei Zoo imprint on zookeeper, follow everywhere

Pan Hsiu-o has raised many abandoned, orphaned baby animals at Taipei Zoo

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/09 14:41
Having imprinted on Pan Hsiu-o, chickens follow the zookeeper around even as adults. (Taipei Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After imprinting five chicks on a zookeeper upon hatching in an incubator in 2021, the now-adult chickens continue to follow her around whenever they hear her voice.

According to the Taipei Zoo, Pan Hsiu-o (潘秀娥) has raised many animals at the zoo that were abandoned or orphaned as babies. Last year, when five chicks hatched in the children’s zoo where Pan works, she was the first moving thing they saw; now whenever she appears around the birds as she carries out her work routine, the chickens dash toward her from a distance and follow her around.

Pan also served as an adoptive mother to a sun bear named “Xiongmei” (熊妹, “bear sister”) born at the zoo in 2007. As Xiongmei’s mother had trouble raising her first two offspring, the Taipei Zoo veterinarian removed Xiongmei from her care on the day same day she gave birth, before Xiongmei opened her eyes.

Xiongmei was subsequently given to Pan to be hand-raised and was moved to live independently in a tropical rain forest enclosure at 10 months old. Once, at 2 years of age, when she climbed up a tree and refused to get down, zookeepers had to get help from Pan after spending an hour fruitlessly calling for and coaxing her.

As soon as Pan showed up, Xiongmei immediately came down despite having not seen her for over a year, per Taipei Zoo.

“Imprinting” is mainly observed in precocial birds that are relatively mature at birth, such as chickens, ducks, and geese. Species that imprint develop a bond with the first moving thing they see, which is usually the mother, and remember the first sound they hear; this way, they do not easily stray from their mothers’ protection.

Pan Hsiu-o with the newborn chicks. (Taipei Zoo photos)

Though the chickens have grown up, they still enjoy being near their "mother." (Taipei Zoo photo)
Updated : 2022-02-09 15:48 GMT+08:00

