Slater leads Long Beach St. past CS Fullerton 71-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 13:58
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater registered 19 points as Long Beach State stretched its win streak to nine games, beating Cal State Fullerton 71-61 on Tuesday night.

Jadon Jones had 15 points for Long Beach State (13-9, 9-1 Big West Conference). Jordan Roberts added 13 points. Joel Murray had 12 points.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points for the Titans (14-7, 8-2). Jalen Harris added 15 points. Damari Milstead had eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-09 14:53 GMT+08:00

