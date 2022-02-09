Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Settle III lifts Howard over Gallaudet University 96-38

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 13:02
Settle III lifts Howard over Gallaudet University 96-38

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Settle III had 21 points as Howard rolled past Gallaudet University 96-38 on Tuesday night.

Settle III shot 9 for 11 from the floor.

Jordan Wood had 18 points and eight rebounds for Howard (11-10). Bryce Harris added 12 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Foster had 10 points.

Gallaudet University's 38 points on 27.8 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Howard opponent this season.

Howard totaled 57 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Corey Smith had nine points for Gallaudet University.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-09 14:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
"