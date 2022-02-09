Johnny Raper, Australian rugby league great, dies at age 82

SYDNEY (AP) — Johnny Raper, who won eight premierships in Australia's top-flight rugby league competition and was a star of the national team in the 1960s, has died after a long struggle with dementia. He was 82.

The Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’Landys on Wednesday described Raper as “the best of the best.”

“Today we have lost one of our all-time greats. An Immortal, a Kangaroos captain and an eight-time premiership winning player,” V’Landys said in a statement. “Johnny was a football genius. He had a gut instinct for rugby league like few we have seen.

“He wasn’t the biggest player on the field, but he was the smartest.”

Raper was voted onto Australia's rugby league team of the century as a lock forward and, in 1981, was among the sport's original four so-called “Immortals.”

The ARLC said Raper played 39 tests for Australia and was captain eight times, including the 1968 World Cup-winning squad.

He played 37 games for Sydney's Newtown club in 1957 and ‘58 before joining St. George Dragons and playing 185 games, winning eight domestic titles from 1959-66.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports