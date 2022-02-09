JustKitchen becomes fresh meal partner of Uber Eats Mart in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen announced on Tuesday (Feb. 8) it has signed a deal to become the exclusive fresh meal provider to Uber Eats Mart (Uber Mart) in Taiwan.

Uber Mart, which launched in the third quarter of 2021, currently has five deliver-only dark stores that can reach 90% of the over 6.5 million people living in Taipei and New Taipei, JustKitchen said. Dark stores are locations that support a company’s online distribution network and do not serve customers on-site.

JustKitchen expects to start operations with one of the Uber Mart locations in central Taipei, with the other Uber Mart locales expected to come online in the near future, the company said. In the initial stages, JustKitchen will provide Uber Mart with six different freshly made sandwich options daily, with the goal of eventually supplying more cold and lightly cooked food selections.

According to Uber Mart data, deliveries increased eight-fold from August to December 2021, while sales rose at a similar rate during that period. Uber Mart is expected to open a sixth dark store location in Taiwan in the near future.

“The arrangement with Uber Mart is a great opportunity for JustKitchen to work with part of a business and brand that is known worldwide for delivering food to a large number of consumers on a daily basis. Establishing this relationship and adding it to our proven track record of working well with global businesses is a significant achievement for our commercial team,” said JustKitchen co-founder and CEO Jason Chen (陳星豪).