Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Feb. 9) announced 10 local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 44 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 851.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include six males and four females ranging from under 10 years old to their 40s. Of these cases, five were located in New Taipei City, four in Kaohsiung, and one in Taipei City.

Imported cases

The 44 imported cases include 26 males and 18 females ranging in age from under 10 to their 60s. Of these, 25 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 19 tested positive during quarantine.