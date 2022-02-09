Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island

A Coast Guard ship transported two injured foreign visitors from Green Island to Taiwan's main island after a hit-and-run accident. (CNA, CGA phot... A Coast Guard ship transported two injured foreign visitors from Green Island to Taiwan's main island after a hit-and-run accident. (CNA, CGA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two foreign visitors hit by a drunk driver on Taitung County’s Green Island Tuesday (Feb. 8) night were evacuated by a Coast Guard ship to the main island.

The two men, named as citizens of Haiti and Indonesia, were out of danger after treatment at the Taitung Mackay Memorial Hospital, CNA reported Wednesday (Feb. 9).

At 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, four foreign visitors had been walking back after dinner in the direction of their bed and breakfast when a car hit them, injuring two of them seriously, according to a police report. One man lost consciousness, so after their move to a local clinic, the authorities decided to call in the Coast Guard Administration (CGA).

A patrol boat set out to Green Island and took both victims at 2 a.m. Wednesday to the port of Fugang on Taiwan’s main island, from where they were transferred to the hospital. Doctors found head injuries and bone fractures to their legs, but they were not in any critical situation, a hospital spokesman said.

The driver involved in the accident, a Green Island resident named Hsu (許), fled the scene but later gave himself up to police. Prosecutors will investigate him for drunk driving, causing an accident, and abandoning the scene, the report said.

According to CNA, foreign nationals can be evacuated from Green Island by Coast Guard ship for emergency medical care, but if they want to be moved out by aircraft, they have to pay the bill themselves.