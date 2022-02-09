Taiwan son-in-law's film shortlisted for the 94th Academy Awards

Pawo Choyning Dorji (right), Ang Lee (second right), and Stephanie Lai (left). (Facebook, Pawo Choyning Dorji's photo) Pawo Choyning Dorji (right), Ang Lee (second right), and Stephanie Lai (left). (Facebook, Pawo Choyning Dorji's photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The movie “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji, son-in-law of Taiwanese playwright Stan Lai’s (賴聲川), has been named among the 94th Academy Awards list of nominees.

The Bhutanese drama has been shortlisted by the Academy Awards. Director Pawo Choyning Dorji is married to American-born Taiwan-based theater director Stan Lai’s daughter Stephanie Lai (賴梵耘), who is also the producer of the movie.

Starring Bhutanese musician Sherab Dorji, the plot centers on a teacher named Ugyen Dorji who is in his last year of training and has been sent to the world's most remote school in the Himalayas. The film is released by Swallow Wings Films in Taiwan.

In a 30-minute talk with Taiwanese director Ang Lee (李安) and Pawo Choyning Dorji, Lee called the film precious when compared to other movies nowadays. “We all have a piece of Lunana in our hearts and the production is very simple but very touching,” Lee said.

Pawo Choyning Dorji said he enjoyed making films about seeking home and belonging. “In Bhutan, we are supposed to be the happiest country in the world. It is true that we are a country that values happiness over everything else.”

“However, as the country is opened up for the outside world, the innocence of the Bhutanese has been shattered because their idea of ideal lives has changed after seeing the outside world. You are no longer content with what you have,” said Dorji.

Dorji feels that the idea of ignorance is bliss has been challenged as there are younger Bhutanese seeking happiness in the glittering modern society away from home. Dorji wanted to do the film in an old-school style and try to find hope and happiness in “Lunana,” which means a dark valley in Bhutanese.

CNA reported that Pawo Choyning Dorji and his family will try to overcome quarantine issues in order to attend the award ceremony.

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” will compete for Best International Feature Film with “Drive My Car,” Japan; “Flee,” Denmark; “The Hand of God,” Italy; and “The Worst Person in the World,” Norway. The ceremony is slated to take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on March 27.

<br />

Trailer. (YouTube video)



Talk between Ang Lee and Pawo Choyning Dorji. (YouTube video)