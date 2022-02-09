Alexa
Freeman scores 21 to carry Akron over N. Illinois 70-64

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 12:32
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Akron beat Northern Illinois 70-64 on Tuesday night.

Greg Tribble had 13 points for Akron (16-6, 9-3 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda added 12 points.

Ali Ali, who led the Zips in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Keshawn Williams had 19 points for the Huskies (6-15, 3-8). Trendon Hankerson added 14 points. Anthony Crump had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-09 14:43 GMT+08:00

