Dickinson's double-double helps Michigan beat Penn St. 58-57

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 12:44
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points and matched a career best with 15 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 58-57 victory over Penn State on Tuesday night.

Michigan (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten) never trailed in the second half, but Penn State’s John Harrar made a pair of free throws to tie it at 48. The Wolverines answered with an 8-3 surge and led 56-51 with eight seconds to play.

Sam Sessoms made three free throws to pull the Nittany Lions to 56-54 with 4.1 seconds remaining. Eli Brooks added two free throws for Michigan before Myles Dread hit a corner 3 at the buzzer.

Dickinson was 6 of 20 from the field and made all six of his free-throw attempts. Brooks finished with 16 points. Michigan shot 31.5% (17 of 54) from the field and missed 16 of 21 3-pointers but was 19-of-22 shooting at the line.

Jalen Pickett scored 14 points and Sessoms had 13 for Penn State (9-11, 4-8 Big Ten), which shot 58% (15 of 26) from the field in the first half but just 24% (7 of 29) in the second.

Michigan closed the first half on an 11-0 run to tie it 34-34 at the break. Penn State missed 12 consecutive field goals between the halves before Dread's 3-pointer pulled the Nittany Lions to 38-37 with about 14 minutes remaining.

Michigan hosts No. 3 Purdue on Thursday and 16th-ranked Ohio State on Saturday. Penn State plays at home against Minnesota on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-09 14:42 GMT+08:00

