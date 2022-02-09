Alexa
Ike lifts Wyoming over Utah St. 78-76 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/09 12:56
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Graham Ike had 28 points and 12 rebounds and scored the game winner as Wyoming narrowly beat Utah State 78-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Drake Jeffries' deep 3-point attempt hit the front of the rim, but Ike grabbed the rebound from under the basket and scored off the glass with 6.6 seconds remaining in overtime. Rylan Jones missed a layup at the buzzer for Utah State.

Hunter Maldonado scored 23 points for for Wyoming (20-3, 9-1 Mountain West Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Jeffries had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Ike's two free throws with 17 seconds remaining in regulation forced overtime tied at 68.

Brandon Horvath tied a season high with 20 points plus eight rebounds and six assists for the Aggies (15-10, 6-6), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Steven Ashworth added 16 points. Justin Bean had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

