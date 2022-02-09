Electric Wheelchair Market by Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges, Growth by 2021-2030

The electric wheelchair is a motorized wheelchair equipped with wheels and a set of batteries to provide the required power to move the wheelchair in the desired direction, causing less physical exertion. These chairs do not require any human assistance for mobility.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Electric Wheelchair Market.

The factors that drive the growth of the global electric wheelchair market include upsurge in elderly population globally; necessity for automated, independent wheelchair; increase in government expenditure on healthcare, and high disposable income in developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Germany.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period.

However, high cost of power wheelchair and lack of awareness & infrastructure supporting easy access of wheelchair restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, launch of smart wheelchair integrated with artificial intelligence control systems and rise in willingness among individuals toward active & independent lifestyle are expected to offer potential opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and develop new products according to consumer preferences.

The global electric wheelchair market presently has witnessed a balanced growth, and is anticipated to grow with a steady CAGR during the forecast period. A considerable increase in disposable income was observed over the past decade. North America and Asia-Pacific are the prominent markets for electric wheelchair, owing to widespread adoption of electric wheelchair in the region.

The global electric wheelchair market is segmented into product type and region. Depending on product type, the market is fragmented into center wheel drive, front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, standing electric wheelchair, and others. The others segment includes sports wheelchair, pediatric wheelchair, and high power electric wheelchair. Among these products, center wheel drive witnessed maximum demand; thus, the segment garnered the largest share in the global electric wheelchair market.

The key players profiled in the report are OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Permobil AB, Sunrise Medical Limited, MEYRA GmbH, Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd., Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd., Miki Kogyosho Co. Ltd., and Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are Drive Medical Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation., Karman Healthcare, and LEVO AG.

The market is analyzed across four regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period, due to the presence of multiple established manufacturers of electric wheelchair in the U.S. and Canada. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to increase in geriatric population and rise in expenditure in the emerging markets such as India and China to cater to the unmet medical requirements. Enhancements in technology to develop cost-effective power wheelchair in these nations are further anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the electric wheelchair industry.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

Electric Wheelchair Market Segments

By Product Type

– Center Wheel Drive

– Front Wheel Drive

– Rear Wheel Drive

– Standing Electric Wheelchair

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Market Players

– OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

– Invacare Corporation

– Pride Mobility Products Corp

– Permobil AB

– Sunrise Medical Limited

– MEYRA GmbH

– Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd.

– Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd.

– Miki Kogyosho Co. Ltd.

– Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd.

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

Points Covered in The Report

The factors that are mentioned inside the document are the primary market gamers that are concerned in the market such as market players, uncooked cloth suppliers, tools suppliers, stop users, traders, distributors, etc.

The whole profile of the organizations is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, income volume, income revenue, consumption, increase rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological trends that they are making are additionally covered inside the report. This record analyzed 12 years of facts records and forecasts.

The boom elements of the market are mentioned in elements whereby the specific cease customers of the market are defined in detail.

Data and records via the market player, with the aid of region, via type, with the aid of utility, etc, and customized research can be introduced in accordance to unique requirements.

The document consists of the SWOT evaluation of the market. Finally, the record consists of the conclusion section where the opinions of the industrial specialists are included.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

