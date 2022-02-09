Vietnam Skin Care Products Market to Show Incredible Growth by 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period

Vietnam Skin care involves the practice of improving skin integrity, enhancing appearance, and relieving skin conditions by using skin care products. Skin care products are manufactured using chemical compounds, medicinal herbs, or natural ingredients. They are sold in various forms, which include creams, lotions, serum, and face mask, among others.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Vietnam Skin Care Products Market.

According to Report Ocean, the Vietnam skin care products market was valued at $768.1 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $1,922.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027. The skin care products market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $1,154.25 million from 2020 to 2027.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period.

Although overall sales are affected due to economic downturn, the cosmetics or beauty products industry is a sector that remains impervious to the ups and downs in Vietnam. This is attributed to increasing usage of skin care products by women across the country.

South Korea holds the highest share in terms of export of cosmetics to Vietnam, with 30% of market share in the cosmetics market. Korean brands are consistently expanding in terms of shopper base, predominantly in the skin care products segments. Around 90% of the cosmetics products are imported from foreign brands such as Estee Lauder, Lancome, Shiseido, Fendi, Clairins, and L’Oreal.

Moreover, some local cosmetics brands such as Thorakao, Saigon Cosmetic, Lana, Biona, and Sao Thi D??ng are focusing on strengthening their position in the market, though they garner a small share.

The growth of the Vietnam’s retail sector is driven by increase in middle-class population in Southeast Asia. Its middle-class population is expected to reach 33 million by the end of 2020 from 12 million in 2012, rising affluence of which is driving the market growth. In addition, presence of millennial in Vietnam, with 40% of its population below the age of 24.

With higher inclination toward digital technology, millennial are driving the expansion of Vietnam’s e-commerce market, as they spend more time shopping on their digital devices than in physical stores. With growing urbanization and an increasing number of consumers, particularly women, employed in large cities, modern and more regulated sales channels are becoming increasingly important in sale of cosmetics products.

Supermarkets and department stores, for example, are gaining share from less formal channels such as outdoor markets. Consumers are attracted to the modern channels by the wide range of products they offer, their high quality, and the fact that the products sold are guaranteed to be genuine.

The Vietnam skin care products market is segmented into product type, demographics, age group, and sales channel. Depending on product type, the market is categorized into cream, lotion, and others. By demographic, it is bifurcated into male and female. On the basis of age group, it is segregated into generation X, millennial, and generation Z. As per sales channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, department stores, beauty salons, pharma & drug stores, and online sales channel.

