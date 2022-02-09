Energy Efficient Windows Market Report | Know the Post Pandemic Scenario of the Industry

The global energy efficient windows market size is expected to reach $29,023.8 million in 2027, from $15,594.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Energy Efficient Windows Market.

Energy efficient windows constitute of double or triple paneled glazing, which is filled with air, argon, or krypton, to reduce the loss of heat from inside of the building. It minimizes the use of artificial air conditioning, by maintaining the room’s temperature by avoiding outlet of air through windows.

Market Statistics: The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period.

An energy efficient window mainly constitutes of a window frame, glass which may or may not be coated with special coatings such as low emissivity (low-e) coating, and other hardware components including, spacers, hinges, and others. Moreover, the energy efficiency capacity of the window is measured by two main factors-the solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) which measures the amount of solar heat entering through the window, and U-factor which measures the insulation capacity of the window.

Every energy efficient window product is certified on the basis of SHGC and U-factor, which qualifies it for the Energy Star Rating by the National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) of the U.S.

Energy efficient windows reduce air conditioning and energy consumption of a building by cutting off the air flow between inner and outer side of the building. The implementation of energy efficient windows can save up to 15% of the total expenditures on air conditioning per year. This, therefore, boosts the growth of the energy efficient windows market. Moreover, the increased awareness about environmental sustainability due to the recognition of climate change has led the governments to imply regulations for reducing the carbon footprint of households.

To implement such measures, the governments often offer various subsidies for the replacement of old windows and furnaces, which lead to wastage of energy. Such subsidies drive the demand for energy efficient windows as replacement for the old windows, which in turn augments the growth of the energy efficient windows market. In addition, the increased demand for electricity, owing to gradual surge in population as well as rise in dependence on electric appliances, artificial air conditioning, and others boost the necessity of the energy efficient devices.

Energy efficient windows assist in reducing the wastage of electricity consumption by cutting off the outlet of air from inside the room. This thereby, helps in maintaining the temperature of the room and reduce artificial air heating or cooling, which in turn drives the growth of the energy efficient windows industry.

On the contrary, the high cost of energy efficient window products, and high installation prices of the energy efficient windows is a major restraining factor for the growth of energy efficient windows market.

Energy-efficient windows consist of more sophisticated parts and glass coatings compared to normal windows, which increase their product costs. In addition, the installation of these windows also requires skilled labor, which is also increases their installation costs.

However, the various government initiatives for promoting energy efficient buildings to reduce overall energy consumption is expected to grow the demand for energy efficient windows globally. This increase in awareness regarding energy efficiency of buildings, thereby creates lucrative opportunities for the growth of the energy efficient windows market.

The energy efficient windows market is divided on the basis of operating type, glazing type, component, end user, and region. By operating type, the market is categorized into awning, casement, double hung, fixed, hopper, and sliding. By glazing type, it is classified into double glazing, triple glazing, and others. By component, it is categorized into frame, glass, and hardware. By end user, it is bifurcated into residential and non-residential.

By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Australia, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report include Andersen Corporation, Deceuninck NV, JELD-WEN Inc., Marvin, Masco Corporation, PGT Innovations, Inc., Ply Gem Residential Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands), REHAU Incorporated, VKR Holdings A/S, YKK Group.

Many competitors in the energy efficient windows market adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their energy efficient product portfolio for the technological upgradations. For instance, in February 2019, the company Jeld-Wen launched FiniShield exterior finishing technology which improves vinyl performance and customization option. FiniShield is an exterior finishing technology which offers improver durability, better energy control, more consistence and enhanced appearance. Similarly, the players are also adopting business expansion strategy to improve their foothold in the energy efficient windows industry. For instance, in October 2019, the company PGT Innovation launched a new 24,500 sq. ft. iLab in North Venice. iLAb team is expected to provide window and door solutions to customers who need customization.

GLOBAL ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY OPERATING TYPE

– Awning

– Casement

– Double-hung

– Fixed

– Hopper

– Sliding

BY GLAZING TYPE

– Double Glazing

– Triple Glazing

– Others

BY COMPONENT

– Frame

– Glass

– Hardware

BY END_USER

– Residential

– Non-residential

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o The UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Australia

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Andersen Corporation

– Deceuninck NV

– JELD-WEN Inc.

– Marvin

– Masco Corporation

– PGT Innovations, Inc.

– Ply Gem Residential Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands)

– REHAU Incorporated

– VKR Holdings A/S

– YKK Group

