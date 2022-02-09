Filling Equipment Market to Witness Significant Growth in Coming Years – Exclusive Report

The global filling equipment industry accounted for $17,820.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $23,499.4million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Filling Equipment Market.

The process of filling the manufactured product in the holding container before packaging can take up a lot of time. Filling equipment is convenient for large scale filling of the containers at high speed and with greater accuracy. Filling equipment include the machines used for filling box, bag, pouch, bottle and other type of holding container with solid, semi-solid and liquid form of products.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period.

Rise in need of the consumable products has led to increase in the production capacity of the products by the manufacturers. Filling equipment being accurate, consistent and reliable are preferred by the manufacturers for the purpose of filling the consumable material or substance into the holding containers like box, pouch, tube, bottle and others, anticipating the growth of the filling equipment market during the forecast period.However, due to advance software and high quality parts, the cost of the machines is high, which restricts the growth of the filling equipment market

Rising number of companies in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and pharmaceutical production are focusing on increasing the production output of their factories. This has increased the demand for filling equipment, which enables fast filling of the material in the containers such as box, bag, pouch, and bottle with high accuracy.

Hence, growing focus on increasing the production output is expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost of filling equipment will restrain the growth of the market. The high cost of the filling equipment because of the atomization of the equipment using programmable logic controller (PLC), feedback systems, and software. Moreover, governments are focusing on the development of small and medium enterprises, which is expected to drive the filling equipment market in future.

The selection of the machine also depends upon the material to be filled by the machine in the holding container. Machines that fill liquid, semi-solid and solid have completely different operating procedure, feeding system and nozzle types. For instance, Coca-Cola Canners in South Africa started bottling sports drinks, iced tea and juices with and without fruit lumps.

The manufacturing plant had two existing PET bottling lines, but a new line was needed due to high-pulp content of the juice. Therefore, in January 2017 Coca-Cola bought new filling equipment to match their needs from KHS Group, which is a manufacturer of filling and packaging equipment. Further, pharmaceutical industry needs very precise machines as it is used to fill the substances in liquid or powder form in the medicines.

Further, there are various types of filler machines depending upon the application. For instance, bottle filling is generally done by rotary feeding lines, whereas, cans and food packets are filled with straight feeding line. The type of filling machines used also depends on end-user industry and types of their products. Machines for liquid substances use different operating system, feeding system and nozzle that actually fills the container, can, bag or bottle. Further, in pharmaceutical industries the filling equipment used to fill liquid or powder in medicine bottles and capsules are of very high accuracy. In addition, filling equipment is also used in personal care, chemical, tobacco and other FMCG manufacturing companies.

Region wise, the filling equipment market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2019, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest to filling equipment market share and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to rise in production of FMCG and pharmaceutical products.

Competition Analysis

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the filling equipment market, such as Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., Coesia S.p.A, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, JBT, Krones AG, Ronchi Mario S.p.A, Salzgitter AG (KHS Group), Scholle IPN, Syntegon Technology GmbH and Tetra Laval International S.A.are provided in this report. The key strategies adopted by key players from 2017 to 2020 include product launches, acquisitions, and business expansions. Some competitors adopted product as their key developmental strategy to expand their product portfolio and customers. For instance, in May 2018, Pavan, a subsidiary brand of GEA launched new MRD540, single sheet machine for forming and filling machine for fresh pasta and lobe pump for filling dosage and RRW540 double sheet machine for filling solid and liquid products. Thus, such strategies will give filling equipment market opportunity for growth during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging filling equipmentmarket trends and dynamics. The report also provides market size from 2020 to 2027.

– In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Filling equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– Key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the industry. onstructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Sales Type

o New Machinery

o Spare Parts

By Process Type

o Manual

o Semi-automatic

o Automatic

– Rotary feeding line

– Straight feeding line

By Product Type

o Solid

o Semi-solid

o Liquid

By End-user Industry

o Food

o Beverage

o Pharmaceutical

o Personal Care

o Chemical

o Others

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– South Korea

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Players

– Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

– Coesia S.p.A

– GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

– JBT

– Krones AG

– Ronchi Mario S.p.A

– Salzgitter AG (KHS Group)

– Scholle IPN

– Syntegon Technology GmbH

– Tetra Laval International S.A

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

Points Covered in The Report

The factors that are mentioned inside the document are the primary market gamers that are concerned in the market such as market players, uncooked cloth suppliers, tools suppliers, stop users, traders, distributors, etc.

The whole profile of the organizations is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, income volume, income revenue, consumption, increase rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological trends that they are making are additionally covered inside the report. This record analyzed 12 years of facts records and forecasts.

The boom elements of the market are mentioned in elements whereby the specific cease customers of the market are defined in detail.

Data and records via the market player, with the aid of region, via type, with the aid of utility, etc, and customized research can be introduced in accordance to unique requirements.

The document consists of the SWOT evaluation of the market. Finally, the record consists of the conclusion section where the opinions of the industrial specialists are included.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

