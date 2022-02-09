Industrial Air Purifiers Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast Till 2030

The global industrial air purifiers market size is expected to reach $4,164.2 million in 2027, from $2,711.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Industrial Air Purifiers Market.

An industrial air purifier or industrial air cleaner assists in purifying industrial indoor spaces. The industrial air is majorly contaminated by the minute particles generated during various processes, such as metal processing, food & beverage processing, welding fumes, and volatile solvents. Moreover, industrial air purifiers are highly efficient in combatting bacterial and nonbacterial pollutants with the use of high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and molecular filters.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period.

These filters particularly capture smoke particles, fine dust, mold spores, fumes, and oil mist, which provide a healthy environment for the occupants working in the industries. Industrial air purifiers have high air intake capacities for large spaces and are designed to compensate for rough indoor environments in industrial workshops.

The deteriorating air quality, owing to heavy traffic, increase in industrialization, and combustion of fossil fuels has assisted in increasing the cases of respiratory infections and pulmonary diseases, globally. Such diseases contribute toward long-term ailments, which decrease the life expectancy of human beings. The industrial air purifiers, therefore, help in maintaining the air quality standards within the enclosed area where employees spend most of their time.

This provides a safe environment for the occupants, which in turn, drives the growth of the global industrial air purifiers market. Furthermore, the global employment in industries has been propelling significantly in the recent years, due to increase in demand for processed food and metal fabrication. Individuals employed in such industries face direct impacts of the unnatural environment of the enclosed industrial spaces.

For instance, the general working shift time of an employee in industry is eight to nine hours. During this period, the employee constantly inhales smoke, fumes, and other small dust particles induced through industrial processes. Such employees face severe health hazards, which may cause prolonged negative effects. Thus, for maintaining indoor industrial environment and to promote safety of employees, the implementation of industrial air purifiers is necessary. This significantly contributes toward the growth of the industrial air purifier market. Although various regulations have been implemented for maintaining the quality of emissions from industries, the regulations for maintaining air quality standards in the industrial workspace are comparatively few.

To overcome this, various environment protection organizations, such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have specified regulations regarding the health of the workers by implementing appropriate laws. Such initiatives promote the use of industrial air purifiers, which, in turns, augments the market growth.

However, high costs and excessive energy consumption of industrial air purifiers are the major restraining factor of industrial air purifiers market. In addition, lack of awareness in developing countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America regarding indoor air quality in industries negatively affects the growth of the market.

On the contrary, constant technological advancements in air filters increase the air cleaning capacity of industrial air purifiers significantly. In addition, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and sensors enable effortless use of industrial air purifiers. All these factors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global industrial air purifiers market.

The global industrial air purifiers market is segmented into type, portability, end-user industry, and region. By type, the market is categorized into molecular and particulate. Depending on portability, it is segregated into portable and non-portable. On the basis of end-user industry, it is differentiated into food & beverage, metal processing, agriculture, construction, and others.

The global industrial air purifiers market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report include Camfil, Honeywell International Inc., SPX Corporation, Trotec GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Euromate BV, VFA Solutions B.V., Daikin Industries, Ltd. (AAF International), Airoshine Air Purifiers, and Mankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd. (Atlanta Healthcare).

Many competitors in the industrial air purifiers market adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2020, the company Camfil launched Megalam EnerGuard and Absolute V. Megalam EnerGuard filters for cleanroom applications. These filters are low in cost and offer significant energy efficiency. The Absolute V. HEPA filters are termed as most energy-efficient filters and provide more than 20% energy savings. Similarly, the players are adopting acquisition strategy to strengthen their foothold in the industrial air purifiers industry. For instance, in February 2017, the company Parker Hannifin acquired the company Clarcor based in the U.S. Clarcor is majorly involved in providing industrial air filters and air purifiers.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global industrial air purifiers market trends and dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive industrial air purifiers market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

– The global industrial air purifiers market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL AIR PURIFIERS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Molecular

– Particulate

BY PORTABILITY

– Portable

– Non-portable

BY END-USER INDUSTRY

– Food & Beverage

– Metal Processing

– Agriculture

– Construction

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o The UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Camfil

– Honeywell International Inc.

– SPX Corporation

– Trotec GmbH

– Parker Hannifin Corporation

– Euromate BV

– VFA Solutions B.V.

– Daikin Industries, Ltd. (AAF International)

– Airoshine Air Purifiers

– Mankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd. (Atlanta Healthcare)

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

Points Covered in The Report

The factors that are mentioned inside the document are the primary market gamers that are concerned in the market such as market players, uncooked cloth suppliers, tools suppliers, stop users, traders, distributors, etc.

The whole profile of the organizations is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, income volume, income revenue, consumption, increase rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological trends that they are making are additionally covered inside the report. This record analyzed 12 years of facts records and forecasts.

The boom elements of the market are mentioned in elements whereby the specific cease customers of the market are defined in detail.

Data and records via the market player, with the aid of region, via type, with the aid of utility, etc, and customized research can be introduced in accordance to unique requirements.

The document consists of the SWOT evaluation of the market. Finally, the record consists of the conclusion section where the opinions of the industrial specialists are included.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

