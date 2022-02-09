Roofing Market Size, Business Opportunities, and Forecast to 2030

The global roofing market was valued at $92,942.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $132,775.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. The roofing includes bituminous roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing, and plastic & RCC roofing. The roof is the covering on the uppermost part of a building, which protects the building from heat, rain, and other atmospheric conditions.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover.

Factors such as rise in construction industry, rapid urbanization, and technological innovations drive the growth of the market. In addition, urban population is projected to rise by 2050, thereby fueling the market growth in near future.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period. Furthermore, surge in standard of living, particularly in the developing countries empowers re-roofing construction projects. Rise in air pollution and loss of biodiversity and urban heat island are the factors that make way for green roof technology to decrease environmental degradation.

The global roofing market is classified into material type, type, application, and region. By material type, the market is segmented into bituminous roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing, and others. By application, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. By type, the market is bifurcated into flat roof and slope roof.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period due to growth in urbanization and increase in infrastructure investments.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Key companies profiled in the report include Atlas Roofing Corporation, Duro-Last, Inc., BASF SE, 3M Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Owens Corning, Standard Industries Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and Sika AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging roofing market trends and dynamics.

– In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the roofing market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The global roofing market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– The key market players within roofing market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the roofing industry.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

GLOBAL ROOFING MARKET SEGMENTS

BY MATERIAL TYPE

– Bituminous Roofing

– Metal Roofing

– Tile Roofing

– Others (RCC & Plastics)

BY TYPE

– Flat Roof

– Slope Roof

BY APPLICATION

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Owens Corning

– Brass Monier Building Group

– Etex

– Saint-Gobain

– Wienerberger AG

– Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.

– Atlas Roofing Corporation

– Duro-Last, Inc.

– Carlisle

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

Points Covered in The Report

The factors that are mentioned inside the document are the primary market gamers that are concerned in the market such as market players, uncooked cloth suppliers, tools suppliers, stop users, traders, distributors, etc.

The whole profile of the organizations is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, income volume, income revenue, consumption, increase rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological trends that they are making are additionally covered inside the report. This record analyzed 12 years of facts records and forecasts.

The boom elements of the market are mentioned in elements whereby the specific cease customers of the market are defined in detail.

Data and records via the market player, with the aid of region, via type, with the aid of utility, etc, and customized research can be introduced in accordance to unique requirements.

The document consists of the SWOT evaluation of the market. Finally, the record consists of the conclusion section where the opinions of the industrial specialists are included.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

