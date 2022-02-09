Translucent Concrete Market Growth Analysis 2021, Leading Players, Updated CAGR Status, Industry Development Trends & Opportunities 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 39.9% during the forecast period

The global translucent concrete market industry accounted for $2,469.7 thousand in 2019 and is expected to reach $21,022.8 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.9% from 2020 to 2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Translucent Concrete Market.

Translucent concrete or light transmitting concrete are the same things known by two different names in the market due to their physical property of allowing the light to transfer through them. Light optical materials such as optical fibers are embedded in the concrete. The light needs to be transmitted though the entire concrete block from one end to the other.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period.

Therefore, the optical fiber that is supposed to carry the light from one end to another has to be embedded throughout the length of the concrete panel. Thus, resulting in the passage of the light, through the optical fibers, that falls on the concrete surface either from inside or outside depending upon the application of the concrete panel.

The primary materials required to manufacture translucent concrete are optical fibers and fine concrete. Thousands of filaments of optical fibers are embedded into concrete to transmit light. Optical fibers allow maximum light to pass through them when tiny slits are placed on top of each other. Thus, the optical fibers in the concrete act as slits and carry maximum light across the concrete panel. The fine concrete is generally made of cement and fine sand.

The concrete mixture is made of fine materials only and does not contain any coarse aggregate. Thin layers of the concrete are poured into the mold and between each layer a fine layer of optical fiber is infused. Thinner layer of concrete allows more amount of light to pass through it. The concrete is poured into the mold and the optical fibers are embedded as per the desired path of the light to flow to form a design or pattern at the other end. After solidifying and completely drying, the concrete is cut into pieces of desired size to form panels or blocks with standard cutting tools and is thereafter used to build walls, facades, partition walls, and roofs.

Region wise, the translucent concrete market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Denmark Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2019, Europe was the highest contributor to the translucent concrete market share and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to rise in awareness of conservation of energy consumption.

Competition Analysis

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the translucent concrete market, such as Dupont Lightstone, Fapinex LLC, Glass Block Technology Limited, HeidelbergCement AG (Italcementi SpA), Josef Loacker GmbH (LUCCON GmbH), LCT GesmbH, Litracon Ltd., Lucem GmbH, Pan-United Corporation Ltd. and UNStudio are provided in this report. As per current scenario, the translucent concrete market share is very less due to its high cost, lack of information and insufficient marketing of translucent material. However, companies that manufacture translucent concrete market their products to various architectural & construction firms and other end users over various geographical regions.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging translucent concrete market trends and dynamics. The report also provides market size from 2020 to 2027.

– In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Translucent concrete market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– Key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

o Walls

o Roofing

o Flooring

By End User

o Residential

o Non-residential

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Denmark

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– South Korea

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Players

– Dupont Lightstone

– Fapinex LLC

– Glass Block Technology Limited

– HeidelbergCement AG (Italcementi SpA)

– Josef Loacker GmbH (LUCCON GmbH)

– LCT GesmbH

– Litracon Ltd.

– Lucem Gmbh

– Pan-United Corporation Ltd.

– UNStudio

