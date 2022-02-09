Home Decor Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, 2021: Rising Demands, Covid19 impact by Manufacturers, Forecast 2030

The global home decor market was valued at $616.6 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $838.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Home Decor Market.

Home decor products such as furniture and textiles are installed across various settings, including spa, office, clean room, restaurants, camping, bedroom, outdoor, library, and stores. The home decor products include various items such as furniture, home textiles (, and floor coverings. Depending on end use, furniture designs can be modified through machine-based processes and handcrafting. The adoption of home decor products has been considerably high in the developed regions such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India are witnessing steady increase.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period.

The global home decor market is highly fragmented due to the presence of multiple vendors in both international and regional players. Developing real estate industry is driving the growth of the global home decor market in the current scenario. The global home decor market has witnessed significant growth over the years, and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in popularity of home decor products such as furniture, home textile, and floor covering among consumers.

Moreover, rise in number of small-size houses has encouraged the use of products having facility for extra storage along with enhancing the aesthetical appearance of homes. In addition, rise in popularity of eco-friendly home decor products among consumers, owing to increase in environment concerns significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market.

Moreover, increase in disposable income and improvement in living standards in the emerging countries such as China and India along with rise in affinity of consumers toward luxury home decor products augment the growth of the home decor market. Presence of low-cost home decor producers in China and Vietnam is further anticipated to drive the growth of the global market. However, availability of low-quality and counterfeit products restricts the growth of the global market.

In addition, dearth of skilled labor, ineffective transportation, and lack of infrastructure facilities may act as a hindrance for the global home decor market. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for trendy, customized, and fashionable designs for home decor products and increase in popularity of home decor products among high-income consumers are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global home decor market.

The global home decor market is segmented into product type, Income group, price point, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into furniture, home textile, and floor covering. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. By income group, it is fragmented into lower-middle income, upper-middle income, and higher income. As per price point, it is categorized into mass and premium. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report include Inter IKEA Group, Forbo International SA, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd., Kimball International, and Duresta Upholstery Ltd. These players are focusing on the development of eco-friendly home decor products.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

o Furniture

– Kitchen

– Living & Bedroom

– Bathroom

– Outdoor

– Lighting

o Home Textiles

– Rugs Textiles

– Bath Textiles

– Bed Textiles

– Kitchen & Dining

– Textiles

– Living Room Textiles

o Floor Coverings

– Tiles

– Wood & Laminate

– Vinyl & Rubber

– Carpets & Rugs

– Others

By Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o E-commerce

o Others

Income Group

o Lower-middle Income

o Upper-Middle Income

o Higher Income

Price Point

o Mass

o Premium

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– UAE

– Rest of LAMEA

