Mosquito Repellent Market Size 2021 Global Key Players, Share, Applications and Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2030

The global mosquito repellents size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.0 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. Mosquito repellent is a chemical substance applied to skin, clothing, or other surfaces, which stops mosquitos from landing or climbing on that surface. Mosquito repellents are divided into two chemical classes, namely, synthetic chemicals, such as DEET (N, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide), picaridin and plant-derived oils, such as oil of lemon eucalyptus and oil of citronella.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Mosquito Repellent Market.

Mostly, natural substances are used in herbal mosquito repellents. According to a study conducted by the U.S. national library of medicine, people reported different health problems such a breathing problem, itching in eyes, and headache after using mosquito repellents. Manufacturers are coming up with various products that have less harmful effect on humans.

This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the mosquito repellent market growth significantly during the forecast period. Availability of both body worn and non-body worn sprays have gained popularity in the world mosquito repellent market. Currently, the market is trending with sprays based upon herbal ingredients, which is skin friendly and lasts longer than chemical based sprays. Sprays are highly adopted in North America and Europe, owing to their high-performance efficiency.

In LAMEA and Asia-Pacific, growing health consciousness would boost the demand for mosquito repellent sprays. Moreover, manufacturers nowadays are focused on high-quality packaging and attractive marketing & promotional strategies, which drive the growth of the mosquito repellent market. However, presence of toxic chemicals, such as DEET, in various mosquito repellent products cause ill effects on health, which are likely to restrain the growth of this market.

Increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts, attracts the consumer to purchase mosquito repellent through online channel. Moreover, online sales channel has increased the consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies.

Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the near future due to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. Moreover, increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and the facility to enter in new international markets for major brands further boost the growth of the mosquito repellent market. The global mosquito repellent market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into coil, spray, cream & oil, vaporizer, mat, and other products.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, independent stores, online, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players operating in the mosquito repellent industry include S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Sawyer Products, Inc., Coghlan’s Ltd., Dabur International Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Himalaya Herbals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mosquito repellent market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of market share.

– The market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the mosquito repellent market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

– Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

o Coil

o Spray

o Cream & Oil

o Vaporizer

o Mat

o Others –

By Distribution Channel

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Independent Stores

o Online

o Others

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? UK

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? Australia & New Zealand

? ASEAN

? Rest of Asia-pacific

o LAMEA

? Latin America

? Middle East

? Africa

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

Points Covered in The Report

The factors that are mentioned inside the document are the primary market gamers that are concerned in the market such as market players, uncooked cloth suppliers, tools suppliers, stop users, traders, distributors, etc.

The whole profile of the organizations is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, income volume, income revenue, consumption, increase rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological trends that they are making are additionally covered inside the report. This record analyzed 12 years of facts records and forecasts.

The boom elements of the market are mentioned in elements whereby the specific cease customers of the market are defined in detail.

Data and records via the market player, with the aid of region, via type, with the aid of utility, etc, and customized research can be introduced in accordance to unique requirements.

The document consists of the SWOT evaluation of the market. Finally, the record consists of the conclusion section where the opinions of the industrial specialists are included.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

