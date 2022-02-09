Thailand MICE and Mega Event Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2030 | COVID19 Impact Analysis and Business Strategy by Key Players | Progressing at a CAGR of 10.16% During The Forecast Period

Meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions are collectively termed as the MICE industry, which represents a sector of tourism, including business events and activities.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Thailand MICE and Mega Event Market.

Mega event includes one-time event of a fixed duration that attracts large number of visitors from domestic as well international level. The MICE and mega event industry consists of organizers and suppliers that manage and deliver meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and other related events held to achieve a range of professional business, cultural, or academic objectives.

The activities of the MICE industry play a key role in the future growth for businesses, cities, destinations, and other covered spectrums. In addition, organizers of MICE events provide other creative services that include show displays, directional signage, banners, kiosks/exhibit space, event photography, AV/technical production, event marketing & sponsorship management, group air fulfillment, on-site event logistics & staffing, supplier management, virtual meetings, and risk management services.

The Thailand MICE and mega event market generated revenue of $6934.6 million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% to reach $12,351.7 million by 2025.

Strong presence of corporate industries in Thailand and increase in interest among youth toward entrepreneur meetings and business activities such as client meetings, brand promotions, and employee training activities are the key factors that drive the growth of the Thailand MICE and mega event industry.

Moreover, rise in government initiatives to promote small & mid-size enterprises (SMEs) and liberalization of market entry to increase foreign direct investments (FDIs) are anticipated boost the growth of the market. Other significant factors that promote the growth of the market are change in lifestyle of business travelers to seek leisure trips, rapid urbanization, and industrial growth.

However, high cost associated with MICE events and uncertain global geopolitical conditions hamper growth of the market. On the contrary, factors such as rise in investments in infrastructural development and continuous advancements in event organizing industry are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The Thailand MICE and mega event industry is segmented into event type and source. Depending on event type, the market is classified into meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions, and mega events. On the basis of source, it is bifurcated into domestic and international. The domestic segment is further segregated into event type, meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions, and mega events. The international segment is subdivided event type, meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions, and mega events.

Key market benefits for stakeholders

– The report provides extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and opportunities in the Thailand MICE and mega event industry.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of current trends and future estimations, which help to understand the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the Thailand MICE and mega event by event type is provided in the study.

Key Findings of The Study

