Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market Size 2021 By Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Investment Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2030

The global wet vacuum cleaner market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026. Wet vacuum cleaners are electrical appliances that are used to collect liquid spills as well as dust and are far more flexible & versatile than the regular vacuum cleaners. The wet vacuum cleaners are considered to be one of the best tool in cleaning house as well as commercial premises in a much easier and simpler way.

These wet vacuum cleaners have two different compartments that are suitable for collecting both dry dust and wet spills with an ease. There are two types of wet vacuum cleaners available in the market including cordless and wired or corded wet vacuum cleaners through different distribution channels. Moreover, advanced technology is being used in developing innovative wet vacuum cleaner to make it more useful as well as convenient for the customers for cleaning purpose. Thus, this has fueled the growth of the wet vacuum cleaner market in terms of value sales.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period.

The growth of the wet vacuum cleaner market is driven by increase in health & hygiene concerns, and a rise in the working population globally. This has resulted in growing demand for efficient, time saving and IOT infused cleaning devices including wet vacuum cleaners in the retail market; thereby, driving the growth of wet vacuum cleaner market. Moreover, the wet vacuum cleaners are widely used in the commercial sector including the manufacturing industry, HoReCa (hotel/restaurants/cafe) industry and others.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market.

Thus, this in turn is driving the growth of the wet vacuum cleaner market. However, the low penetration of vacuum cleaner in the household sector coupled with high retail price of wet vacuum cleaner is projected to restrict the growth of wet vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, advancement in technology as well as rapid growth of online platform is anticipated to provide immense opportunity of the wet vacuum cleaner in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

The global wet vacuum cleaner market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is classified into cordless and wired. By application, it is bifurcated into household and commercial. Depending on distribution channel, it is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, E-commerce and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the wet vacuum cleaner industry are Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Tennant Company, Nilfisk Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V. , AB Electrolux, Tineco Intelligent Technology, Delfins, Bissell Group, Hako Group, and Shop Vacs.

Key market segments

By Product Type

– Cordless

– Wired

By Price Point

– Household

– Commercial

By Distribution Channel

– Supermarket/Hypermarket

– Specialty Stores

– E-commerce

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Middle East

o Latin America

o Africa

