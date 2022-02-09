Functional Apparel Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Key Business Strategies, Leading Industry Players, Regional Growth, Demand, Share, Challenges, Opportunities and 2030 Forecast Research Report

The Functional Apparel market size was valued at $282.30 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $505.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Functional Apparel Market.

The global functional apparel market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Sportswear, active wear, protective clothing and others. Based on application, the market is classified into sports industry, outdoor clothing and healthcare.

By distribution channel, the market is divided into offline and online. Activewears are designed to enhance the performance of customers, especially fitness & sports enthusiasts. Enhanced breathability of fabric, wicking function, bi-stretch ability, enhanced grip, among others are some of the major factors boosting the performance of users, which make activewear superior than other substitutes.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are viewed as the forecast period.

On the other hand, anti-bacterial fabrics used in activewear reduce body odor and prevent degradation of activewear color. Thermal insulation is another major advantage of activewear. Despite the use of lightweight and thin fabric, thermal activewear are helpful in maintaining the body temperature in unfavorable weather situations.

Anti-static, quick-drying, and elasticity of fabric are some of the miscellaneous advantages of activewear, which increase ease-of-care and maintenance of this clothing. Thus, performance boosting, easy care & maintenance, and other advantages of activewear have fueled its demand across the world.

Fitness enthusiasts show high propensity to pay premium prices for fitness related products, which are necessary to achieve their fitness goals. Fitness has become one of the major part of daily routine of a substantial number of consumers. Increasing participation in sports and fitness activity has led to a more comprehensive approach of customers toward fitness and sports-related products.

On the other hand, the female apparel segment is highly fragmented. Fashionable activewear has witnessed surge in demand, due to increase in adoption of apparel from the female consumers. In addition, shift in female physical activity participation is one of the major factors driving the demand for activewear. Increasing number of female fitness models, sports players, and athletes developed a holistic approach of female consumers toward sports and fitness.

Moreover, the ongoing trend of healthy aging has witnessed increased popularity among the geriatric population. The requirement of performance boosting fitness products is expected to increase among the geriatric population, owing to increase in health & fitness associated with ageing. This factor boosts the demand for activewear among elderly consumers, owing to performance boosting features of activewear such as enhanced grip, wicking, and back support, among others. Thus, rise in participation of customers provides potential opportunities for market expansion.

Athleisure is a clothing type that is a cross over between activewear and leisure wear. Improvements in design and materials used for such clothes have significantly increased its popularity across the world. Increasing adoption of athleisure clothing as an office wear has positively impacted the growth of the overall market. Further, numerous advantages of athleisure clothing, such as protection from adverse weather, wicking & breathability, thermal insulation, lightweight, and ease of washing & care have helped the market to gain popularity and traction among young consumers. On the other hand, fashionable designs and customization options in athleisure activewear supplement the market growth.

Key players operating in the market includes Puma, Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Lululemon Athletic, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Gap Inc., North Face, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation and others

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global functional apparel market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Sportswear

– Active wear

– Protective Clothing

By Application

– Sports Industry

– Outdoor Clothing

– Healthcare

By Distribution Channel

– Offline

– Online

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

Key Findings of The Study

Based on type, the contact kind phase generated the easiest income in 2018.

Based on the component, the transducer phase used to be the very best income contributor in 2018.

Based on end-users, the Healthcare phase is predicted to show off the best possible CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the absolute best market income in 2018, observed by way of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics is delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers a perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year on Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

he file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated in the lookup report.

The file analyzes boom rate, market dimension and valuation of the Market at some stage in the forecast period.

