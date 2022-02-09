Sheet Face Mask Market Size, Share, 2021 Global Industry Growth, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2030

Sheet Face masks are broadly classified into traditional rinse-off masks and sheet masks. Sheet masks comprise a cotton sheet containing concentrated cosmetic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients). The use of sheet mask prevents evaporation of active ingredients by providing more moisture due to its water holding capacity.

Sheet masks act as incubators ad cooling agents, owing to their functional design. Sheet masks offer soothing effects and contain moisturizing properties, which help replenishing dehydrated skin. The global sheet face mask market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The sheet face mask market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $0.7 billion from 2019 to 2026 .

The factors driving the global demand for the sheet face mask market include rise in economic growth, surge in consumer preferences toward innovative cosmetic products, and changing buying behaviors of consumers. This has resulted into active focus of local manufactures in Asia and Latin America toward product development and commercialization.

Asia is the largest producer as well as consumer of sheet masks in the world, owing to several benefits of sheets over traditional face masks, such as ease of application, short turnaround time, economic pricing. Consumers based in North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada are more focused toward personalized cosmetic products and are expecting same offerings from sheet face mask manufacturers.

To cater to the changing demands, producers are required to invest into innovative active ingredients and product packaging. Changing trends of facial care routines based on skin type and life style is expected to drive the overall growth of the sheet face mask market in the future.

The sheet face mask market is segmented on the basis of product type, price point, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is categorized into cotton/microfiber sheet, hydrogel sheet, knit sheet, bio-cellulose sheet, and others. By price point, it is divided into mass and premium. By distribution channel, it is categorized into retail pharmacies, convenience stores, E-commerce, and supermarkets/hypermarkets.

Regionwise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

The key players operating in the global sheet face mask market include BioRepublicSkinCare, ES Cosmetics, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Innisfree Corporation, Kracie Holdings, Ltd., L’Oreal, Lancome Paris, Sephora Inc., The Face Shop, and Tonymoly Co, Ltd. Other key players operating in the value chain are Amorepacific Corporation, Bio Natural Inc., Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Decleor Paris, Erno Laszlo, It’s Skin, Luxaderme, Orgaid, Star Skin Beauty Group AG, and Starskin, Yunos Co. Ltd.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Sheet Face Mask Market.

Key market segments

By Product Type

– Cotton/Microfiber Sheet

– Hydrogel Sheet

– Knit Sheet

– Bio-cellulose Sheet

– Others

By Price Point

– Premium

– Mass

By Distribution Channel

– Retail Pharmacies

– Convenience stores

– E-Commerce

– Supermarket/Hypermarket

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– LAMEA

o Middle East

o Latin America

o Africa

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

