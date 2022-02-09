Yoga Mat Market Share, Size, Insights 2021 Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation

Yoga involves physical, mental, and spiritual practices, including asana, Pranayama, meditation, and chanting, which improves physical and mental health of an individual. Yoga mats offer comfort while practicing the yoga and are considered to be the most essential yoga accessory.

The global yoga mat market was valued at $13.3 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period

Yoga mat fabricated from various materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), cotton, jute, rubber, and polyethylene (PE) are available in the market. Yoga mats are commonly available in rectangular shape, however, some of the yoga mats offered by manufacturers come in hourglass or oval shape.

The growth of the global yoga mat market is majorly driven by an alarming rise in the prevalence of obesity, especially in urban areas. Furthermore, increase in investments According to the WHO, there has been a startling increase in the number of obese people worldwide. Obesity is associated with numerous health complications and disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and hypertension. Hence, increase in number of individuals practicing yoga and rise in fitness consciousness have significantly boosted the demand for yoga mat.

Furthermore, rise in number of yoga studios and health & fitness clubs across the globe and their promotional efforts has resulted in rise in number of yoga practitioners, which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the global market. Upsurge in investment in R&D to enhance characteristics, usability, effectiveness, and comfort of yoga mats is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Yoga is witnessing increasing popularity in India and the U.S. as an effective way of staying healthy, which is expected to contribute to the growth of yoga mat market in majority of developed and developing countries.

The global yoga mat market is segmented into material, end user, distribution channel, and region. By material, the market is categorized into PVC, TPE, rubber, cotton/jute, and others. Depending on end user, it is segregated into yoga &fitness clubs, household, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others.

The key players profiled in this report include Manduka, Jade Fusion, prAna, Hugger Mugger, Adidas, Lululemon Athletica, Ecoyoga, Aurorae Yoga, LLC, Eupromed, and Yaazhtex.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global yoga mat market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

– A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2018 to 2026 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

– Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

– Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for yoga mat market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

– By Material

o Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

o Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

o Rubber

o Cotton/Jute

o Others

– By End User

o Yoga and fitness clubs

o Household

o Others

– By Distribution channel

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Specialty Stores

o E commerce

o Others

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Spain

? Italy

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? Australia

? India

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Latin America

? Middle East

? Africa

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

